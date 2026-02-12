‘Local Love’ Lineup Revealed for FloydFest 26~Daydream (July 22-26, 2026)

CHECK, VA – February 12, 2026 — At the heart of FloydFest’s annual purposeful programming, Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. and Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. showcase their love and admiration for the remarkable local music scene by offering patrons a taste of regional talent via the ‘Local Love’ lineup. Across-the-Way Productions and Blue Cow Arts Foundation welcome 13 bands as 2026’s ‘Local Loves’ — Blue Mule, Cassidy Snider & The Wranglers, Corey Hunley & The Millionaires, Father Sun, Freak Rangers, Jatoba, John & Friends, Kerosene Willy, Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, Ripejive, Solacoustix, The Sugar Hollows and Virginia Electric — each of which will pepper performances over the five days of FloydFest 26~Daydream, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 22 to 26, 2026, at its home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

Today’s announcement is the first of two rounds of artists that will join Daydream’s marquee in February ahead of ticket prices increasing on March 1. Across-the-Way Productions also plans to release its initial By-Day Schedules in tandem with its next round of artists, set for February 25.

ARTISTS —

Daydream’s powerful quartet of 2026 headliners — GRAMMY Award-winning rock-and-soul juggernaut Tedeschi Trucks Band, rock-and-roll cultural legends My Morning Jacket, songcraft-alchemist Stephen Wilson Jr. and GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Lukas Nelson — and today’s ‘Local Love’ additions join the notable grouping of artists previously announced: Larkin Poe, Railroad Earth, The Dip, The Word (Ft. Robert Randolph, John Medeski, & North Mississippi Allstars), Andy Frasco & The U.N., Amble, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Creekers, Penelope Road, Chuck Prophet & His Cumbia Shoes, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Jason Scott & The High Heat, lespecial, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Parlor Greens, MT Jones, Zion Marley, Zach Person, Cruz Contreras & The Black Lillies, Coyote Island, Johnny Mullenax, The Animeros, Isaac Hadden, Cam Clark & His Orchestra, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Bella Rayne, Music Road Co, plus FloydFest 25~Aurora On-the-Rise winner, Florencia & The Feeling, and runner-up, Hash The Band.

The fourth round of lineup additions for FloydFest 26~Daydream drop on February 25, with even more to follow in March and April. All artists on the first three announces (and all future announces) can be discovered and explored via extensive bios, links and playlists at https://floydfest.com/lineup/, as well as listened to on a special FloydFest 26~Daydream Spotify Playlist: https://tinyurl.com/FF26Playlist.

TICKETS —

Ticket prices increase soon — on March 1 — so patrons are encouraged to secure tickets now by visiting either www.floydfest.com or https://aftontickets.com/floydfest26daydream.



New for 2026, FloydFest features a few new ticket-types, most notably the highly-requested return of the ‘Park & Camp Pass (20’x20’),’ plus the ‘ADA Park & Camp Pass (20’x20’).’ Another new ticket type for 2026, the ‘FloydFest VIP Glamp-Camp Bundle Package,’ is now sold out.

FloydFest’s Glamp-Camp Program continues to be one of the quickest offerings to sellout annually, and a select few GA Glamp-Camp Bundle Packages remain, thus patrons are encouraged to buy soon. Underscoring Across-the-Way Productions and FestivalPark’s dedication to improving the onsite patron experience, dramatic improvements are underway at FloydFest’s GA Glamp-Camp campus, with sneak-peeks coming soon. Learn more about GA (and VIP) Glamp-Camp Packages by visiting https://floydfest.com/glamping/.

Building on their successful introduction in 2025, Hotel Travel Packages are now on sale for FloydFest 26~Daydream, with accommodation options at the iconic & historic Hotel Roanoke (VIP) and the modern & plush SpringHill Suites Roanoke (GA). FloydFest Hotel Travel Packages are available paired with either (2) 5-Day GA tickets or (2) 5-Day VIP tickets for FloydFest 26~Daydream, and include a five-night hotel stay (and all associated hotel amenities), roundtrip shuttle transportation to and from the festival Wednesday through Sunday, plus (2) FloydFest Merchandise Bundles. A limited number of GA & VIP Hotel Travel Packages are available, so act fast to claim this new boutique offering on www.floydfest.com or https://aftontickets.com/floydfest26daydream.

As always, FloydFest includes vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest takes place at FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. For more information, visit https://floydfest.com/ or email info@floydfest.com. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest26daydream for a direct link to tickets. Stay informed on all-things FloydFest by signing up for FloydFest’s E-Blast Newsletters & Text Club via https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily, and by interacting with FloydFest on social-media: https://www.facebook.com/FloydFestVA, https://www.instagram.com/floydfestva, https://x.com/floydfestand https://www.tiktok.com/@floydfest_va.