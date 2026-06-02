Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 2nd, 2026

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Marie Elizabeth Brown

November 20, 1942 ~ May 21, 2026

Marie Elizabeth Brown, 83, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on November 20, 1942, Marie was the daughter of Alfred Edwin Mullaney Sr. and Laura Virginia (Mullaney) Landon. After her parents divorced, her mother later married Edward Landon, who became an important part of the family for many years.

Family was always very important in Marie’s life. At a young age, she helped to raise her siblings providing a loving and safe environment. Marie later married Sheldon Matthew Brown, having one daughter. Upon her divorce, Marie devoted her life to independently raising her daughter in a stable home environment. She had a successful career working for over 30 years at Stephen M. Golding Accounting Firm in Pompano Beach, Florida, where she was known for her professionalism, dedication, strong work ethic, and kind heart. Marie was dedicated in her faith in the Lord and found great comfort and strength in her beliefs.

Marie will be deeply missed by her daughter, Lisa Marie Lindsey; her beloved grandchildren, Ryan Edward Groves, Christian Matthew Groves, and Kaitlin Marie Broderick; her sisters, Jean LaRay Bennett and Laureen Billmeyer; her brother, Edward Francis Mullaney; her sisters-in-law, Sherry Lynn Logue Mullaney and Doris Mullaney along with her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Sr. and Laura, step-father Edward, and her brothers, Wayne Mullaney Sr. and Alfred Mullaney Jr.

Those who knew Marie will remember her quiet strength, independence and love of the Lord. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

Online condolences may be made at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Services are private at this time.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Brown family.

Edna Elizabeth Houck

March 30, 1937 ~ May 25, 2026

Edna went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2026, surrounded by family at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living where she lived the past six months due to her dementia and other health issues.

Edna enjoyed her many flower gardens and working outside in the yard. She loved her flowers and often shared cuttings and bulbs with neighbors and friends. She had a green thumb like no other. She and her late husband, Warren Hayes Houck, built their house rock by rock in Todd, NC in their later years where she lived until having to go live with family due to her declining health.

She was preceded in death by her parents, twelve brothers and sisters, her husband, Warren Hayes Houck, one grandson Michael Zgieb and many brothers and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her four children, Debbie Battle and husband, David of Hubert, NC, Wendell Houck and partner, Gail Crider of Hot Spring, NC, Chuck Houck and wife, Bernadine of West Jefferson and Holly Winkler and husband, Jeff of Boone, NC. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Josh Zgieb, Lacie Zgieb, Jennifer Swieter, Jessica Vaughan, Jake Houck, Christopher Poe and Jason Winkler along with eighteen great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.

The family would like to express many thanks to Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living where mom felt the love of all the staff and residents. There are too many to name individually, but they know who they are. In addition, much appreciation to the nurses and staff of Medi Home Health & Hospice for all of their comfort and care of mom, especially during her last days.

There will be no burial service per her request, but the family will receive friends and family on Sunday, May 31 st from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Bethelview Methodist Church, 193 Ridge Road, Boone, NC 28607.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Medi Home & Health Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Unit 101, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be made at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Houck family.

John Clay Miller

January 1, 1940 ~ May 25, 2026

John Clay Miller, 86, of Indian Trail, NC, went to his eternal home on Monday, May 25, 2026. John was born in Boone, NC, on January 1, 1940, to the late Ida Lucille Wilson Miller and the late Lloyd Vann Miller.

Upon moving to the Hemby Bridge area, John became active in the Hemby Bridge Volunteer Fire Department. Later, he was instrumental in founding the Indian Trail Athletic Association at Edna Love Park in Indian Trail, serving as Association President in 1975. He served as an Alderman for Hemby Bridge for several years as well. An avid deer hunter and fisherman, John enjoyed many hunting trips with good friends and with his son, Johnny. He and the love of his life, Susie, enjoyed church membership at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church and were very involved in their Sunday School class and the Good Timers Senior Adult Group. He was skilled in wood-working and completed many home renovations and other projects over the years. Through the years he worked for H.K. Porter, Dallas Machine Company, and Schachner Leather and Belting, now known as Vaughn Belting. He was a gifted salesman for Vaughn and loved his work until his retirement in 2020. He and Susie enjoyed many trips to their ‘beach place’ at Ocean Isle, NC, often with their children, grandchildren, and other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Wanda Sue “Susie” Bryan; and son-in-law, Mark Lee Chaney; as well as his brother, Arville Miller; and sister, Catherine Cole.

Left to treasure his memory are his two daughters, Cheryl “Cherie” Pearsall (Kevin) of Gastonia and Mitzi Ledford (Dennis) of Boone; and one son, John Clay “Johnny” Miller, II (Julie). He is also survived by grandchildren, Nicole Marshall, Jamie Harris (Leah), Amber Whitaker (Danny), Christian Chaney, Rebekah Metcalf (Jordan), John Clay “Clay” Miller, lll (Kortney), Jeremy Miller, Grace Miller; seventeen great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Atrium Hospice & Palliative Care Union for the outstanding care and support they have given to the family during dad’s journey.

Flowers are accepted or contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Building Fund or to Atrium Health Hospice & Palliative Care Union.

Services for Mr. Miller will be held on Wednesday June 3rd, 2026 at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church located at 2817 Mt. Harmony Church Rd, Matthews, NC 28105. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM with services following at 2:00 PM. Reverend Daniel Royster will officiate.

Heritage Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jimmy William Hicks

November 28, 1947 ~ May 28, 2026

Jimmy William Hicks, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on May 28, 2026, after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on November 28, 1947 to Lenval and Bessie Mae Hicks.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After returning home he married the love of his life, Eunice Presnell and had 3 children. He worked for Hickory Construction for many years as a mason. He loved the Lord and his family and was always ready to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by His loving wife Eunice, one daughter, April Howell (Kenneth), two sons, Rocky and Jason. Two grandchildren, Heather and Justin Howell. He is also survived by his mother Bessie Mae Hicks, along with five brothers, Larry(Ann), Danny, Ronnie(Brenda), Dale and Steve(Michie) Hicks, and two sisters Barbara Glen and Pam Lunceford(Joe)., along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Lenval Lee Hicks and one nephew Gary Glen.

The family will have a private graveside service on May 31st at the Hicks Family Cemetery In Sugar Grove.

The family would like to give thanks to all the staff at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock for all their kind care during his rehabilitation. and to all of the family and friends who helped during his illness and afterwards.

Karen J. Acheson

May 6, 2026

Karen J. Acheson passed away peacefully on May 6, 2026, in Newland NC. She has joined the love of her life, her husband Tom, to be with God in his Heavenly kingdom.

Karen was the second child of Ernest and Frances Jary and was born in 1943. Karen has two brothers and two sisters; Don, John, Carol and Gayle. A third brother, Rick, passed away in 2007.



Karen grew up in Oxford, Massachusetts. She graduated from Oxford Memorial High School and then earned her degree from Catherine Laboure School of Nursing in Boston, MA. After graduation, she and some friends headed on a great adventure to San Francisco, CA to begin their nursing careers. It was in San Francisco that she would meet a young US Navy Lieutenant, Lieutenant Thomas R. Acheson, who would later become her husband. Karen and Tom lived in St. Petersburg, FL for many years, enjoying being close to loved ones as they raised a family of their own. Later, Karen and Tom fulfilled their dream to retire to the mountains of North Carolina. They made their home in Linville Falls, a place Karen dearly loved and lived for nearly thirty years.



Karen leaves behind her four children, Sheila, Pamela, Daniel, and Brian; as well as seven grandchildren. Karen had another child, Margaret, who died shortly after birth.



We remember Karen, not only for her kind, loving nature, but for who she was and what she loved to do. Karen’s cherished memories were of times spent relaxing and having fun with family and friends. Whether taking in the music and beautiful surroundings of the Linville Falls Winery, joining in the fun and games of family picnics, or entertaining friends and family with wonderful dinners filled with laughter; Karen just really enjoyed having friends and family around.



We will miss these things that made her who and what she was. She is in many

ways, a part of us and cannot be forgotten. We will miss her always.

Online condolences may be sent to the Acheson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

Stanley Almon Hamby

November 21, 1936 – May 28, 2026

Stanley Almon Hamby, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Stony Fork on May 28th, 2026, surrounded by family that he dearly loved.

Born, November 21st, 1936, in Watauga County to Stewart and Regina Fay Hamby. He loved his Lord and Savior, his church, his family and friends. He was a faithful member of Heart Peace Ministries.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Ann Miller Hamby of 67 years. Two sons, Cecil Hamby (Audrey), Doug Hamby (Rene), Three daughters, Teresa Langlois (Scott), Donna Watson (Gary), and Amanda Greene. His sister, Christine Greene (Rex and Dorenda).

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Dale Hamby, grand-daughter, Jessica Hamby and son-in-law, Russell Greene.

He was also Blessed with 38 grandchildren in whom he was so proud. He was a wonderful provider for his family, as he drove a truck for 62 years. He loved fishing, camping and vacating with his family. He had a great sense of humor, loved a good laugh and always greeted you with a smile.

He will be remembered as a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend who will never be forgotten.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 31st, 2026, at Stony Fork Baptist Church. Receiving of friends from 2:00pm to 3:30pm and the funeral service will be at 3:30pm. Officiating will be Pastor, Penny Smith, Pastor, Cecil Hamby and Rev. Mike Feree.

Flowers are appreciated and the family wished to express gratitude to Hospice Medi Home Health and especially, his nurse Yelixza Yeli Lopez who did an exceptional job caring for him.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hamby family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

Hazel Marie Winter

March 17, 1948 – May 30, 2026

Hazel Marie Winter age 78 of Boone passed away Saturday May 30, 2026, at her home.

She was born March 17, 1948, in Granite Falls. The daughter of the late Marvin and Violet Ingle.

She is survived by her husband Walter Winter of Boone, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one sister Rachel Click and one brother Basil Ingle.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Winter family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

John Johnson

January 9, 1937 – May 31, 2026

John Johnson age 89 of Boone former resident of the Meat Camp Community passed away Sunday May 31, 2026.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

David Israel Jones

May 20, 1986 – May 21, 2026

David Israel Jones of Newland, NC, entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 21, 2026.

David was born on May 20, 1986 in Crossnore, NC to Robin and Rodney Jones. He grew up the beloved baby of the family, and, trained by his father, began working on cars at a young age. He later started a venture with his older brother, John Jones, building specialty performance cars. In 2011 he opened his own repair shop and gained success as a mechanic who was trusted and respected for his work. A good portion of his life was spent working in his shop, and much of that time went toward supporting his community; people came to him with their cars and with their problems, for his services but also for his counseling. He not only repaired cars, he helped to repair people; and to sculpt the hearts and minds of the young men he employed, teaching them what it means to be a man of character, a man who walks close to God.

David was so loved. Not just by his family, his friends, but by every chance acquaintance, by strangers with no knowledge of his lifetime of integrity and kindness. His preternatural sweetness of spirit, his solidity of soul, his bravery in every adversity—no one could help but be touched by these. And all of us who were blessed to know him more intimately grieve now not only for ourselves, but for the world, which is a poorer place for his absence. To say he was the best father, husband, brother, son, friend, as we know he was, feels a weak tribute to one who was the heart and soul of a whole family, of a whole community, and to one who sacrificed himself daily, to a man who embodied God’s own love. David took on the burdens of a man at a young age, and he worked harder and longer than anyone, but he also played well and stayed always a boy at heart—teaching us all that joy can be found in the smallest of pleasures, that light can be found on the darkest of days.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and sons, James and Gabriel; mother, Robin; Six siblings; and many beloved cousins, aunts, and uncles. David was preceded in death by his father, Rodney.

A celebration of David’s life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Church of Jesus, 73 Iredell St. Linville, NC at 2:00pm, presided over by the Rev. Steve Turbyfill.

Elona Gail Burleson

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of a remarkably patient, kind, and devoted matriarch, who left us peacefully on May 22, 2026, at the age of 89. Born on March 8, 1937, her life was a beautiful testament to selflessness, nurturing, and quiet strength.

She was a woman who truly lived for others. Throughout her 89 years, she served as a compassionate caregiver for multiple family members, always putting the needs of those she loved above her own. Her hands were rarely still. She found immense joy in the simple pleasures of working outside, tending to her surroundings with the same patience she gave to her family.

To step into her home was to be fed. An exceptional cook and baker, her kitchen was a place of warmth, comfort, and abundance. She believed that feeding people was an expression of love, and no one ever left her table hungry. In her later years, she found peace in quieter pleasures—she loved solving word search puzzles and spent many peaceful hours feeding and watching the birds gather outside her window.

She has been reunited with those who went before her. She was preceded in death by:

Her beloved husband, Jerry Calvin Burleson; Daughter, Angela Burleson Miller; and son, Jerry Glenn Burleson.

Her legacy of kindness lives on in the family who survives her and will miss her dearly:

Her devoted daughter, Carla Burleson; Loving sister, Betty Taylor; Son-in-law, Timothy Miller; Granddaughter, Emily Miller Vance; and her precious great-granddaughter, Carmen Vance. Additionally, a host of extended family members, neighbors, and friends whose lives were made sweeter by her presence.

“There are those who give with joy, and that joy is their reward.”

She gave joy abundantly, and her memory will be forever cherished in the hearts of all who knew her.

Michael Bruce Hagie

May 3, 1947 – May 23, 2026

Michael Bruce Hagie (known as Mick) age 79 of Elk Park, North Carolina went home to be with our Heavenly Father on May 23,2026 at Watauga Medical Center, Boone North Carolina. Mick was born May 3,1947 in Banner Elk, North Carolina to Albert and Bina Hagie.

Mick grew up in Beach Mountain Community. He graduated from Cranberry High School.

Started Lees McRae College where he then was drafted into the United States Army. He served in Vietnam where he received two Purple Hearts and other medals for his Bravery. When he returned from Vietnam, he met the love of his life Ann Hagie in 1969. They married in 1970 and 10 months later had their first and only Child Michael Scott Hagie. They were married 56 years. He attended faithfully Flat Springs Baptist Church where he taught the youth for many years. He was a man of strong character. Mick, love the Lord Jesus Christ, family and friends. He enjoyed having long conversations with anyone who would stand or sit a while. He loved talking about his loving mother, his childhood and the Bible. He always had an encouraging word to say and he loved to laugh and felt good when you parted until the next time sitting around the table with a delicious meal and wonderful conversations.

Mick preceded in death by his father (Albert) his mother (Bina) and oldest sister Gail Hagie. Mick’s mother was an important part of his life. She helped form the man He was. Mick loved to talk about his loving mother. He is survived by his loving wife Ann Hagie, his son Scott and Tina Hagie, grandchildren Brooklynn Ha Hannah, MJ Camargo, Lavynder, Lucas, and Thomas. His brothers Wade & Cloyce Hagie, Benny & Judy Hagie

Sister – Karen Guy who was preceded in death by her loving husband Vernon Guy. Many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nephews and Nieces who he loved dearly.

Michael Bruce Hagie will be missed very much but He is now walking with Jesus in Glory!

Family and Friends &others are invited to celebrate Michael’s life on Friday May 29, 2026 @ 2 pm at McGuire Cemetery.

Dimple Daphne Whiteley

Dimple Daphne Campbell Whiteley, age 76, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at The Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Home.

Dimple was born on March 4, 1950, to the late Maynard Campbell and Martha Hopson Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Whiteley; grandson, Mitchell Oliver; sisters, Althea Tipton, Ellen Tipton, and Rosa Thomas; brothers, M.C. Campbell and Bruce Campbell; and nieces and nephews Christy Perkins, Beverly Campbell, Jessica Murphy, Keith Campbell, and Ben Campbell.

She is survived by her sons, William Oliver and Mitchell Oliver; daughter, Heather Miller; grandsons, Micah Oliver, Brett Oliver, Josh Oliver, Matthew Oliver, Waylon Oliver, Brandon Cook, Tristan Oliver, and Jax Oliver; granddaughters, Meadow Oliver, Harley Oliver, Haven Weber, and Emily Oliver; sisters, Gloria Bare, Penny Guess, and Karen Hitechew and husband Chris; brothers, Rudy Campbell, Steve Campbell and wife Paulette, and Lucky Campbell and wife Mary; along with multiple great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of Dimple’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain with Pastor Geren Street officiating. Music will be provided by Lucas Hitechew.

The family will receive friends at the church from 3:00 p.m. until the service hour. Burial will follow in Isaac Cemetery on Roan Mountain with family attending only.

Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Pastor Geren Street, the members of First Baptist

Church of Roan Mountain, the staff, nurses, and doctors at The Waters of Roan Highlands

Nursing Home, and her special friends Emily, Jan, Sandy, and CNA Desiree, for their care,

compassion and support.