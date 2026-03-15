The Spruce Pine Alien Festival is a free 1-day Outdoor event that is pet friendly with over a mile long stretch of 200 Artists & Crafters in Downtown Spruce Pine on Oak Avenue Alien Merchandise, Free Music-Music Stage, Area 51 Costume Contest, Children’s Close Encounter Zone-bounce houses/Giant Slides, UFO Laser Tag, Alien Train & a free Alien Music Concert.

Over 50 thousand UFO Enthusiast and Alien lovers descended upon Downtown Spruce Pine, NC on June 14th, 2025 in the hopes of encountering extraterrestrials and in Search of UFO Phenomenon. Many area residents and locals have reported an astounding number of unexplained UFO sightings in and near the small town, and it is no small wonder that the event was packed with UFO and Alien believers.

The Spruce Pine Alien Music Festival thrilled musiclovers and rumbled the ground beneath their feet as they kicked off the free 2025 ALIEN Music Festival starting at 9am at the Milky Way Main stage. UFO and Alien lovers of all ages enjoyed the groovy galactic tunes from Out of this world bands. This year’s bands are Yesteryear, Orion’s Mystery, Stolennova, Jennifer Alvarado, Greystoke and our Galactic headliner Jimmy Eats Brisket.

This Year’s Bands include Orion’s Mystery, Country Music award winner Jennifer Alvarado, Greystoke, Yesteryear and headliner Jimmy Eats Brisket, as well as a free magic show by Robert Fletcher at 9-am. The Area 51 Costume Contest begins at 12 noon, and contestants can sign up for free to win prizes and money from 9am-12noon at the Milky Way stage near Walnut Avenue and Howell Sparks Realty.

The Spruce Pine Alien Festival will showcase over 200 local food trucks and merchandise vendors. Local Artists and craft vendors are creating heavenly merchandise just for the event and will be located on Oak Avenue With thousands of unique SPACE products. UFO hunters and Alien enthusiasts will have a stellar day shopping for arts & crafts gifts, Alien Merchandise while sampling out-of-this World Food from specialty food vendors for nearly a Mile on the main street of Spruce Pine.

Adults, children and even pets dress in thespirit of their favoriteAlien,Martian, and Monster. Over 20 contestants enjoyed Cosplay and showed off their Cosmic Costumes to compete on the Milky Way Music Stage in our Area 51 costume Contest. The winners were awarded prize money, Gift Certificates, Telescopes and Microscopes for the Children, and even gifts for the cutest Extraterrestrial pet contest!

Take a ride through the Spruce Pine Universe. Adults and children can tour the galaxy and see the whole show on the Alien Train Express. The train is ready to board at the Alien Festival Close Encounter Zone which will be open all day for children of all ages enjoying bounce houses, train rides, carnival games & concessions Tickets Available all day at the entrance of the Close Encounter Zone at the Fun Time tent located at Howell Sparks Realty near the corner of Walnut and Oak.

Check Out this Out of this World Alien Magic Show by Fletcher Roberts will blow your mind! Our “alien” magic show is all about fun and frolics in outer space. You’ll find a nutty astronaut whose suit changes color on him, a space alien who keeps disappearing, and moon rock that changes into cheese. It’s a happy, funny frolic through the sci-Fi space world!

The Spruce Pine Alien Festival is just 20 minutes from Boone, and 1 hour from Asheville the town of Spruce Pine is preparing for an encounter of the 4th kind on June 13th ,2026 with the hopes that our Interstellar Alien friends make a “Return” appearance with since this is a “War of the World’s ” Warning abductions might occur! The entire town will host the 5th annual Spruce Pine Alien Festival a 1-day pet friendly outdoor Festival on June 13th, 2026 in downtown Spruce Pine on Oak Avenue. The festival show hours for this exciting Space Festival 9am-7pm