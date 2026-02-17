Blowing Rock Chamber Scholarship Supports Students Attending NCSSM’s 2026 Summer Accelerator Program  

BLOWING ROCK, NC — The Blowing Rock Chamber is seeking applicants for their 2026 North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) Summer Accelerator Program Scholarship at either the Durham or Morganton campus.

Applicants must:

Attend Blowing Rock School during the 2025–26 academic year, or be a Blowing Rock resident attending another Watauga County school

Be in 6th, 7th, or 8th grade at the time of application

Have been accepted into the NCSSM Summer Accelerator Program

Commit to 100% attendance at the Accelerator program

Maintain a daily journal of activities and experiences

Deliver a presentation of their experiences following the program.

Learn more and apply at LoveBlowingRock.com.



About the NCSSM Summer Accelerator

NCSSM’s Summer Accelerator Program offers rigorous academic exploration, hands-on STEM activities, and collaborative project-based learning for motivated middle school students.



About the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce supports youth education and enrichment through community partnerships and scholarship initiatives that foster learning, leadership, and future opportunities. Learn more at LoveBlowingRock.com.