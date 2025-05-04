Too Many People, Too Little Town: Boone’s Infrastructure Wasn’t Built For This 

By Greta Jenkins

Boone wasn’t built for this many people, and it shows. Once a quiet, sleepy town, it has now been turned into a busy college community. Traffic, construction and overpopulation dominate daily life. It has become a common issue with record-high enrollment at Appalachian State University and construction taking over our streets. Locals and students alike are feeling the suffocation.

According to the United States Census Bureau, in 2023, Boone, N.C.’s population was 19,811 at a size of 6.4 square miles. Watauga County experienced a population growth of 0.857% between 2022 and 2023. According to Appalachian Today, an article from Sep. 6, 2024, by Jessica Stump, App State has enrolled 21,570 students in fall 2024.

Many Boone locals have mixed feelings about the town’s rapid growth, especially as student populations spike and developments reshape.

“I have noticed the overpopulation of students with not enough housing to fit them in this town,” said Kylie Calvo, 21, a Boone local since she was four years old. “I can also wholeheartedly say the increase in traffic is frustrating, and some more expansions on the roads might be nice for the community.”

As new housing and developments rise across Boone to meet student demand, so do the detours, lane closures etc. What’s meant to satisfy growth is making daily commutes harder. With little room to expand due to the terrain, even small increases in traffic can overwhelm popular intersections and create blockages.

The unavailability of homes in Boone is also concerning. With fewer than 7% of households able to afford the median-priced home, according to the Bowen National Research study, homeownership in the high country is becoming less of a reality. The fact that only 20 homes were listed under $150,000 across the region as of October emphasizes the shift in Boone’s housing landscape. It has become a market that was taken over by developments catering to investors and student rentals. More residents are being priced out of the very community they’ve helped shape.

“I have noticed changes in housing prices … places that are outrageously expensive now and range from $800 to $1200 per person used to be anywhere between $400 to $700,” Calvo said. “This has affected me and my neighbors in many ways, especially fellow students who are financially independent.”

As college enrollment continues to rise and housing prices skyrocket, both locals and students are left navigating a town that no longer feels built for them. While growth can bring opportunity, it must be met with thoughtful planning and respect for the people who call Boone home. Without that balance, the town risks losing the very character—and community—that made it so special in the first place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

