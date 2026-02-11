It Was a Classic Night of Racing at Monday Night’s SMARL Event With Awesome Conditions

Matt Leonard reported it was a classic night of racing on the slopes of Sugar Mountain Monday night with some of best conditions in a couple of years. The course was super fast with scores dipping down into the high twenty second range with faster than usual times for everyone. This was the fifth race before next week’s final race and award ceremony where we will find out which teams and individuals will be crowned as the fastest for the SMARL’s 20th Anniversary season.

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER February 10 Race

Ski Teams

> Team Sugar 93

> Ski Country Sports 90

> Banner Elk Cafe 65

> Good Ole Boys 64

> World Cup Losers 36

> First Tracks 32

> Alpine Ski 32

Snowboard Teams

> The Lodge 73

> Snow Mads 25

> Alpine Snowboard 23



INDIVIDUAL RACE RESULTS FOR FEB. 10