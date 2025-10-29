This Year Challenge Your Ski and Snowboarding Buddies to Some Racing This Winter

It’s time to start thinking about the upcoming ski and snowboard season. And time to start thinking about taking your love of the sport to the next level. It’s time to start thinking about racing!

Now is the time to start talking with your ski and snowboard buddies about putting together a race team and commit to each other that you’ll make it to the slopes for six Monday evenings in a row this winter to hit the race course and improve your skills! You’ll join 75 or so other skiers and snowboarders from across the High Country that enjoy the thrill of running the gates, socializing on the slopes and enjoying some drinks at the bar after the race.

Now in its 20th year, the Sugar Mountain Ski & Snowboard Adult Race League (SMARL) brings together recreational teams of skiers & snowboarders for weekly competition and camaraderie beginning this season on January 5, 2026. The league is open to all skiers and snowboarders 21 years old and up. The races begin at 6:30 and usually last about an hour followed by some social time at Sugar Mountain’s Last Run Lounge for drinks and snacks.

Teams can consist of up to 8 racers including both skiers and snowboarders. Teams need at least four members. The top four weekly finishers of the team earn points compiled for a season ending ranking of how teams and individuals fared against each other.

The competition is fun but more importantly for participants, it’s the chance to hang out with teams members, cheering each other on while also improving your skills on the slope – and a chance to get to know other racers from across the High Country.

The signup deadline is December 15th. All fees and forms must be completed by the deadline. The entry fee for six (6) races is $50 per person, which includes a season-ending party at Sugar Mountain Resort. For entry forms and information go to this website: https://skisugar.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/RACE-LEAGUE-BROCHURE-2026-v2.pdf

The race course will be a modified giant slalom and set for intermediate abilities. Courses will be open for inspection between 6:10 and 6:30 on race nights. Racers may side-slip the course, but not ski through any gates prior to the race. The competition always begins PROMPTLY at 6:30 p.m. The running order will be by team and will alternate each week. Each racer will be assigned a bib number and will keep the same bib number for the entire season. Each night’s racing will consist of two runs per individual with the fastest run used for scoring. Scoring will be based on a handicapped system and each competitor will receive a time based on their age and sex. The total number of points for the top four individual racers per team will count towards the team’s total score each night. Team scores will be tallied and posted each night in Sugar Mountain’s Last Run Lounge, and individual and team performances will be listed each week on the High Country Press website. Races are subject to cancellation due to snow/weather conditions. In the case of a cancellation, every effort will be made to have a make -up “fun” race at the end of the season.

The series concludes on Monday, February 9 , when an awards party is held at Sugar Mountain Ski Resort. The top overall ski and snowboard team will take home the High Country Cup with the top three teams and individuals receiving medals and bragging rights.

Ski County Sports and Sugar Mountain Ski Resort have organized and sponsor the race series since 2006 with hundreds of skiers and snowboarders enjoying the event over nineteen years.

Take your skiing and snowboarding skills to the next level. Running gates gives you the confidence to aggressively attack your downhill ride on your favorite slopes making your outings with your buddies even more fun.

See more information and registration forms by click here on the Sugar Ski Slope website at: https://skisugar.com/adultraceleague/

Or give the folks a call at Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk: 828-898-9786

