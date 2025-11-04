Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 4th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Micheline E Greer

March 12, 1935 ~ October 26, 2025

Micheline E.Greer, age 90, passed away October 26, 2025. She was born March 12, 1935 in Paris, France to the late Michel and Marthe Valentino. In addition to her parents, Micheline was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanine and husband Jean Claude Gougeon, and the father of her son, Billy J. Greer.

Micheline retired from IRC/TRW in Boone, NC after over thirty years of service. She was a member of Roan Creek Baptist Church in Mountain City, TN.



Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Tony Greer and wife Debbie of Mountain City, TN; grandchild, Erik Greer and wife Rachel of Mobile, AL; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Allison, Benjamin, and Anna Greer.



The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at Roan Creek Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor David Hankal officiating. A private burial will be held.



In lieu of food and flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society.

Brooke Ronald Johnson

October 14, 1934 ~ October 26, 2025

Brooke R. Johnson, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Watauga Medical

Center, surrounded by all of his children, following a brief period of declining health.



Brooke was born on October 14, 1934, in Canton, Georgia, to Claud and Carrie Johnson. He graduated

from Emory University with an undergraduate degree in Chemistry and The University of Georgia where he earned a master’s degree and Ph.D. in Psychology. While attending the University of Georgia, he met the love of his life, Martha (Marty) Holcombe Johnson, who became his wife and lifelong partner. After their marriage and graduation, Brooke and Marty moved their young family to Boone, North Carolina in 1965, where Brooke continued his teaching career at Appalachian State Teacher’s College as well as becoming the Director of the New River Mental Health Center. He served as director there for 25 years, dedicating his career to improving mental health services across a five-county region. Brooke and Marty enjoyed many adventures together while raising their five children. They loved traveling the world and especially their nine years living in Hawaii where Brooke worked again in mental health following retirement from New River Mental Health. He also had a passion for riding his Gold Wing motorcycle and collecting antique cars. In recent years, the love of their grandchildren anchored Brooke and Marty back in the mountains of North Carolina, where they cherished family and the beauty of their surroundings.



In addition to his parents, Brooke was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Marty Johnson, and one brother.



He is survived by three sons, Ronnie Johnson and wife Jan, Charles Johnson and wife Caryn, Gordon Johnson and wife Linn; two daughters, Leslie Cook and husband Herb, and Alison Johnson; nephew Denson Hardgrove and wife Jackie; and niece Beth Holcombe. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Will Johnson and wife Ali, Ian Johnson, Edward Johnson, Annie Linn Johnson Greene and husband Fletcher, Taylor Cook Moring and husband Matt, and Sydney Cook; and great-granddaughter Carson Moring, as well as three great-grandsons, Noah Johnson, Prince Johnson, and Luke Moring.



The family would like to extend a warm thank you to all of Brooke’s caretakers, with special thanks to Dr. Goble, Nurse McKenzie, and the staff of Watauga Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion during his brief illness.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at Perkinsville

Thelma “Sue” Trivette

August 25, 1952 ~ October 29, 2025

Thelma “Sue” Trivette, age 73, of Sugar Grove, NC, passed away Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Born August 25, 1952 to Auborn and Mickey Trivette. She grew up in Watauga County in the Bethel Community along the Watauga River. She lived in Myrtle Beach, SC, Rembert, SC, Sumter, SC and Las Vegas, NV but she felt most at home in the mountains where she grew up.

Thelma worked as a Medical Assistant and Lab Tech for Watauga Health Department for a number of years. She enjoyed painting with acrylic paints on canvas and sharing with her family and friends who cherish her treasures.

She was a faithful member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church for 20+ years. She sang in the choir and according to Pastor Keith Brown, “Praised the Lord” is what she brought to the church.

Thelma is survived by her son, Kenneth Nathaniel “Nathan” Trivette, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, her sisters, Audrey Greene (Junior) , Olevia Davis (Larry) , all of Vilas, NC, Mildred Norris (Ronald), Marilyn Farthing (Victor), Connie Trivette Kahney (Ken) all of Sugar Grove, NC, Rita Ward (Lester L.) of Butler, TN, Pam Ward ( Lester C.) of Banner Elk, NC, Elizabeth “Liz” Haraldsen (Paul) of Southport, NC; brothers, Gary Trivette (Tina) of Vilas, NC and Andy Trivette (Callie) of Lenoir, NC; special niece, Ruby Hazel Norris whom she called her granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; and two good friends, Phyllis Harmon and Martha Weaver. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her niece, Kinsey Greene.

A special thank you to Amorem Hospice for their dedication and care of Thelma.

Services will be Monday, November 3, 2025 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Visitation from 1:00-3:00. Funeral Service at 3:00. Burial to follow at the Presnell Family Cemetery.

Flowers are accepted.

Judy Lane Dancy

November 21, 1947 – October 28, 2025

Judy Lane Dancy age 77 of Boone, passed away Tuesday October 28, 2025, at Jonas Ridge Assisted Living.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Margie Malinda Harmon

October 2, 1924 – October 29, 2025

Margie Malinda Harmon age 101, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 29, 2025, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

She was born October 2, 1924, in Avery County. A daughter of the late Wiley and Carrie Harmon. She was a homemaker and a founding member of Beech Valley Baptist Church since 1941.

She is survived by one nephew Bobby Harmon of Sugar Grove and one niece, Sharon Rice and husband Joel of Chicago.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Reed Harmon and Robert Lee Harmon.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 2, 2015, at Beech Valley Community Cemetery. Pastor Tim Bunten will officiate.

Judith “Judi” Neill Browne

December 8, 1942 – October 31, 2025

Myrtle Beach, SC- Judith “Judi” Neil Browne, age 82, of Myrtle Beach died Friday, October 31, 2025 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.

Mary Mason Carlson

March 22, 1942 – November 3, 2025

Mary Ruth Mason Carlson age 83 of Boone passed away Monday November 3, 2025, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born March 22, 1942, in Lincoln County, Kentucky. A daughter of the late Jewell and Ada Marlowe Mason.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Marc Carlson of Boone; two daughters, Sandi Butler and husband Steve of Salado, Texas and Monica Rose of Boone; one son, Robert Carlson and wife Jaime of Johnson City, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Erin Sneed and husband Matt of Rogers, Texas; Cody Trivette of Shelby, North Carolina; Chelsea Smith of Mechanicsville, Virginia; Jacob Trivette and wife Kamille of Lenoir, North Carolina and Jonathan Butler of McCordsville, Indiana; eight great-grandchildren, Isabelle Sneed, TJ Trivette, Bronc Sneed, Elias Smith, Aiden Trivette, Addlyn Smith, Taggart Sneed and Shepherd Trivette.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded by a son, Steven Marc Carlson and five siblings.

A graveside service will be conducted 9:00 AM Saturday November 8, 2025, at The Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St Jude’s Cancer Research Center www.stjude.org or to the Hunger and Health Coalition, 141 Health Center Dr # C, Boone, NC 28607.

Willa Jean Bare

January 27, 1947 – October 29, 2025

In Loving Memory of Willa Jean Bare It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved grandmother ,mother, and friend Willa Jean Bare, who departed this life peacefully on October 29, 2025, at the age of 78.

Though our hearts ache with sorrow, we find comfort in knowing that she is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, and in the beautiful legacy of love, strength, and kindness she leaves behind. Willa was born on January 27, 1947, in Banner Elk, North Carolina, where her life’s story began – a story defined by compassion, devotion, and an unshakable faith in God. She was the heart of our family, the keeper of our traditions, and the gentle voice that always reminded us of what truly matters.

Her home was a place of warmth and welcome, where no one ever left hungry or unloved. Throughout her life, Willa gave selflessly – to her family, her friends, and her community. Whether through her comforting meals, her wise advice, or her infectious laughter, she had a way of making everyone feel special. She lived her faith daily, serving others with a humble heart and trusting in God’s goodness through every season of life.

Willa is survived by her children Teddy (Kathy) Bare of Frank, NC; Karen (Eric) Clark of Newland, NC; and Scottie Bare of Newland, NC; grandchildren CJ Walker of Newland, NC; Dereka (John) Dunn of Limestone, TN; Ashley (Brandon) Campbell of Roan Mountain, TN; and Alexandria Bare of Frank, NC; great-grandchildren Rylee (Preston) Brown of Newland, NC; and Kylee Dunn of Limestone, TN; and great-great-grandchildren Trenton, Teagen, Tyler, and Tucker Brown of Newland, NC.

She is also survived by her brother Maynard (Linda) McKinney of Buck Hill, along with several special nieces and nephews, and many brothers- and sisters-in-law who will continue to carry her spirit in their hearts and actions.

Willa was preceded in death by her loving husband Ray Bare, her parents Mabel and Cephus McKinney, and her sister Bernice Vance.

Her memory will live on in the stories we tell, the recipes we share, and the quiet moments when we feel her love guiding us still. We rejoice in knowing that she has been reunited with loved ones gone before her and that she now rests in the eternal peace of Heaven. We will miss her deeply, but we give thanks for the time we were blessed to share with her – for her laughter, her guidance, and her unwavering love. Her light will never fade, and her faith continues to shine through all who knew her. “Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your Lord.” - Matthew 25:23