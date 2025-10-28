Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 28th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Joseph Scott Knight

October 15, 1969 ~ October 15, 2025

On October 15, 2025, Joseph Scott Knight was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Scott passed on peacefully surrounded by his family and numerous close friends. Scott was a great christian man, expressing his belief in Jesus and constantly caring for the sad, sick, and needy who crossed his path.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother Cheryl, and cousin Mike Barros. He is survived by his wife Sadie; two boys, Joseph Patrick and Jackson Scott; his father Joseph Pat; mother-in-law, Sandra Erwin; nephews, Benjamin and Stephen; niece Gabrielle; uncles and aunts, Ron and Adelle Lynch, and LuWan Harris; cousins, Bobby and Nancy Sloan, Stephen Sloan and family, and Mike Barros family.

Scott was born in Greely, Colorado on October 15, 1969 and came to Boone, North Carolina, at the age of two. He attended Hardin Park Elementary School and graduated from Watauga High School in 1987. He played four years of high school football, lettering his last two years. He also played golf for one year. After graduation he enrolled at North Carolina State University and spent two years on campus majoring in Hotel-Motel Management and joined Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He returned to Boone for a third year on campus at Appalachian. He then left the college scene and devoted several years working at several local restaurants in the Boone area. However, he found the environment and atmosphere of serving pizzas more to his liking. With encouragement from his parents and a bank loan he moved to Johnson City, Tennessee and aided in the design, development, building, and work of Buck’s pizza (next to the Mini-dome on ETSU’s campus). Ten years later, he changed the name of the restaurant to Knight’s pizza (presently 27 years of serving pizza).

Serving pizzas gave him the chance to continually interact with college students, a variety of staff and customers of various ages. He used that contact to follow Jesus’s words and interact in a Christian way to all people (poor, sick, lonely, lost, sorrowful, and hungry). He lived by the philosophy of “Listen to God, believe in and follow Jesus, care for and love and protect your family, help your friends and take care of the sad, poor, and needy who pass your way.” He continually went out of his way to offer himself to all people who came in contact with him. He offered listening, fatherly advice, and care, funds for tuition, food, shelter, and clothing. He fed many homeless and hungry people through the pizza restaurant, he stood beside ones when parents and friends did not offer care and comfort; he visited sick students and staff at home and in the hospital.He made so many people feel worthwhile and happy, yet he did all acts never seeking a reward. He always reminded us of Jesus’s thoughts of when you are helpfully involved with needful people, you may approach angels unaware. If you knew Scott you came to love him. His hospital time brought numerous individuals by (staff, students, and friends) stopping by to share incidents When Scott gave special help to them. The wanted to share their love.

Scott was a devoted husband, father, son, and friend. He loved Sadie and provided well for her. He cherished his two boys, Joseph Patrick (his grandfather’s namesake) and Jackson Scott. He said “if I had known they were so wonderful and loving I would have had them earlier.” Physical play and loving contact filled the house. It was an all person family, grandparents included. Patrick even wants to own Knight’s Pizza.

The favorite hobby of Scott, other than reading and books, was sports. He was an avid sports fan, both college and professional. He focused on the Dallas cowboys, Chicago Cubs, and Portland. He loved the North Carolina State Wolfpack, the Appalachian State Mountaineers, and the Spartan of East Tennessee State, and the University of Tennessee. He loved being involved, playing softball and basketball through Oak Grove Baptist and the Church League. He also loved golf, yet work hours away much of his playing time. But when time allowed he visited many major league baseball parks (at least fifteen cities, with fifteen extra visits to Atlanta). He also attended the college world series in Omaha.

Scott was a wonderful, caring man to all who passed his way. He demonstrated his love and care with actions. That he will be missed is evident. But he acknowledged “I’ll see you in Heaven.”

Funeral services for Scott will be conducted on Sunday October 26, 2025 at 2:30 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church located at 306 Oak Grove Rd, Boone NC 28607 officiated by Ron Hayes. the family will receive friends at 2:00 PM prior to services.

George Lofton Berry

December 17, 1936 ~ October 20, 2025

Reverend George Lofton Berry, age 88, of Brooksville Florida originally of Vilas NC died October 20th 2025.

Reverend Berry served for 8 years in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Many congregations had the pleasure of being served by Reverend Berry for 50 years of Pastoral service , most recently at Frontier Church in Brooksville FL.

Reverend Berry is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Pauline Tester Berry, daughter Ramona Wilkins and husband Tim of Woodville Ohio, Dianne Arnette and husband Bynum of Vilas, Michael Berry and wife Tiffany of Olympia Washington and Wesley Berry and wife Sarah of Boone. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Other than his children , he is survived by one sister Martha Edminstein of Sugar Grove and numerous nieces and nephews

He is proceeded in death by his parents Granville and Willa Mae Berry, sisters Francis Payne, Louise Cline , Mary Ellen Hartley and Inez Storie, and one Brother Cecil Berry .

Reverend Berry aka “ Gorgeous George”, “Uncle Bud”, “ Elvis”, “ Preacher” and “Pops” was a jovial soul who loved earning and giving nicknames . He faithfully served congregations in the Southeast primarily in the state of NC. To know George was to know Jesus , as a conversation never grew long without mention of his Lord and Savior . Reverend Berry was a devoted husband, father and Grandfather affectionately known as “Pa”. He found no greater joy than being surrounded by family so he could pick on and play with them.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion of Boone NC and Sturgill Hospice House in Spring Hill Florida. In addition the family would like to thank Wesleyan Village of Brooksville Florida for the many years of joy and friendship provided by their community.

Miriam Ann (Whaley) Newton

March 10, 1940 ~ October 20, 2025

Miriam Whaley Newton, 85, of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2025.



Born on March 10, 1940, in Pelham, Georgia, Miriam was the youngest daughter of Albert and Annie Pearl Ott Whaley. She was crowned Miss Pelham and later Miss Deep South in 1957, a reflection of her charm, beauty and kind spirit that touched everyone she met. She graduated from Pelham High School, where she made lifelong friends and was known for her warm smile and gracious nature.



After several chance encounters, Miriam met the love of her life, Gus Newton while attending the University of Georgia. Following a whirlwind romance, the two married in 1960 and built a beautiful life together that spanned over 61 years. No matter where they resided, they quickly made friends, leaving behind a lifetime of fond memories and enduring friendships.



A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Miriam’s greatest joy was her family. She and Gus raised three daughters, Nancy, Susan and Ann. She lovingly instilled in them her values of kindness, integrity and compassion. Her home was always open and filled with warmth, laughter and love. Many of her daughters’ friends considered Miriam to be a second mother, a reflection of the care and comfort she so freely gave.



For many years, Miriam was a devoted stay at home mother, deeply involved in her community, her daughters’ schools, and her church. She was grade mother and active in the PTA, serving as membership chairman and secretary, and numerous civic and community organizations, always giving her time and talents to support others. She was honored to be one of the Statesville women listed in “Outstanding Young Women of America for 1972”. When she returned to the workforce, she pursued her love of design as an interior designer, becoming part of a talented group of women affectionately known as the “Designing Women.” Later in life, she found deep purpose and joy working at The Sunshine House, a facility for adults with developmental disabilities, where her compassion and warmth made a lasting difference.



Miriam will be remembered by all that knew her for her faith, friendship and generosity. She had a rare gift for making everyone feel valued and loved, and she touched countless lives through her kindness and grace.



She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings; husband Gus Newton; son in law David Melvin Blair; grandson, Samuel Lane Blair; and granddaughter, Sydney Elizabeth Blair.



She is survived by her loving daughters Nancy Blair of Kingsport TN, Susan and husband Brian Becker of Blowing Rock, NC, and Ann and husband John Pegram of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren

Russell and Lane Blair, Noah, Katie and William Becker, and Parker, Thomas and Sophie Pegram; great grandchildren Gus and Valentina, brother in law Tom Newton and wife Patti of Lodi, CA; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock on November 15th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock, NC.

Anderson Joseph Hennessy

September 15, 2025 ~ October 21, 2025

o our son,

Anderson Joseph Hennessy

September 15,2025 – October 21, 2025

We have loved you from the day we found out you were coming. When you arrived, you showed up quick and easy. You immediately offered your snuggles up as your welcoming gift, which was beyond amazing. The warmth that you shared with us was a gift that we will never forget.

Even though you were only here a few short weeks, you made a big impression on us and all of your family and friends.

You were the sleepiest and hungriest little fella we have ever known. We miss your snuggles the most, nestled inside dads’ beard and on your mother’s shoulder. Those will forever be our favorite memory.

We wish you the best on your heavenly journey and continue to watch down over us and protect us all.

You are loved by all. Especially by your older brother, Bishop. You are, and always will be our main man, little squirt, little buddy, our friend, and our son.

Cherishing his memory are his Parents William and Katelyn Hennessy, brother Bishop Hennessy of Boone. Grandparents Bill “Papa” and Bebe “Grandma” Hennessy of Glendale Springs, Grandparents Landy “Pops” and Dava “Mimi” Rayle of Summerfield, Aunt Lauren and Uncle Timothy Kirkpatrick, Cousin Ashlyn Kate Kirkpatrick of Summerfield.

The Visitation will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home, 194 Queen St. Boone, NC 28607

The family requests that the Graveside service to be private.

In lieu of flowers the Hennessy Family asks to please consider making a donation to the American SIDS Institute.

John Thomas King III

February 13, 1957 – October 17, 2025

John Thomas King, age 68 of Boone, passed away Friday, October 17, 2025, at his beloved mountain house from a heart attack. He was outside working with a lifelong friend, in a place he loved, doing what he loved.

Born in Wadesboro NC to John Thomas King II and Juanita Norris King, who proceeded him in death along with his sister Martha and brother Bobby. He lived a full, good life, enjoying his two children, four Grandchildren, friends and family.

After living in Wadesboro and Winston Salem, the family moved to Garner NC in 1966 where John graduated from Garner High School in 1976. From there he went on to study marine biology at Cape Fear Tech. He eventually moved to Louisiana to work on the oil rigs, working weeks on and off at a time.

John eventually moved back to Garner where he married, raised a family and became a skilled carpenter and jack of all trades. He just recently moved back to Boone.

John loved the ocean, lakes, boating and fishing. Basically, if he was outside doing most anything, he was in his happy place, be it at the beach, boating at the lake or canoeing down the river in the mountains. Those who knew him best knew how deeply he cared and how passionate he was in life. He always had a vision and a dream or twenty. He was a man of many skills and was never afraid to tell you how best to accomplish the task, even if you were already 90% done. Though he always had a great many projects, some small, some extremely ambitious, he always took the time to help those around him. He never stopped dreaming and never gave up on his ideas. He will be sorely missed.

John is survived by his son John, his two children, Elijah and Kaylee and his daughter Mattie Roadman, husband Drew and their two sons, Camden and Miller, his sister Margot Smith, her husband Bobby and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service with family will be held at a later date.

Mildred Irene Lewis

January 21, 1935 – October 22, 2025

Mildred Irene Lewis, age 90, went peacefully to be with her Lord October 22, 2025, at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Irene was the daughter of Gaither and Lucy Robbins Carlton, and was born January 21, 1935.

She is survived by her son William Lewis and wife Kerry of Zionville, NC. A granddaughter Catherine Mitkus of Zionville and a sister Marlene Marley and husband Pat of Ferguson, NC, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Lewis and sons Dean Lewis and David Lewis, sisters Rosa Lee Carlton Watson, Violet Carlton Hamby, Pearlee Carlton Shipley and brothers Robert Vaughn Carlton and Hubert Jay Carlton.

Irene will be remembered for her love of flowers, cats and birds. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Glenbridge for their care and friendship of “Miss Mildred” over the years.

Timothy Edward Davis, Sr.

December 21, 1946 – October 22, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy Edward Davis Sr., who departed this life peacefully on October 22, 2025, at the age of 78. Tim was a dedicated husband to Deborah Smith Davis, his loving wife of 56 years, beloved brother to Raymond Paul Davis, Jr., and a devoted father to Timothy Edward Davis, Jr., Michelle Frances Davis, Bobbie Jo Irene Davis and preceded in death by his son Jeffery George Williams Davis. He was a proud grandfather to three grandchildren Mason Kennington Davis, Carrington Smith Davis and Timothy Edward Davis III.

Tim was born on December 21st, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio to Raymond Paul Davis, Sr. and Irene Williams Davis. With older brother Ray, he worked on the family farm and was an accomplished multi-sport athlete as well as an outstanding student. Tim continued his studies at the University of Georgia where he met his wife Debby, and graduated with honors, receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees in Pharmacy. After serving in the U.S. Army, he started his career as a retail pharmacist in western North Carolina. He transitioned into the pharmaceutical industry where he served as a leader for sales and marketing teams at SmithKline & French Laboratories in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim later moved to lead sales teams for SmithKline Beecham in Knoxville, TN, where he built and grew sales and training platforms in the Southeast. Following the merger creating GlaxoSmithKline, Tim transitioned into the biotech industry leading medical science liaison teams supporting clinical trials with ICOS and GTx.

Tim was actively engaged in discipleship and leadership roles at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in Knoxville, TN where he and Debby served for two decades. Upon retirement, he continued to consult for sales leaders in the life sciences arena and relocated with his loving wife to Banner Elk, North Carolina. He continued serving his western North Carolina community as a volunteer track and cross-country coach and an Elder at Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church.

A celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 28th at Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church in Banner Elk, NC.

Martha Faye Bell

April 3, 1949 – October 25, 2025

Martha Faye Bell, age 76 of Sugar Grove passed away Saturday October 25, 2025, at SECU Hospice Care Center in Yadkinville.

She was born April 3, 1949, in Columbus, Georgia. The daughter of the late Marion and Katherine Pate.

She is survived by one son Jerome Bell and wife Lori of Sugar Grove; one sister, Vera Pate of Columbus, Georgia; one brother, Thomas Pate of Ellerslie, Georgia; three grandchildren, Brandon Crutchfield, Joseph Bell and Callie Bull and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded by one sister, Gertie Summerlin.

A private service will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Linda Smith Wagoner

May 12, 1947 – November 27, 2024

Linda Marie Smith Wagoner, 77, of Boone passed away Thursday, November 27th, 2024.

A woman whose life was a testament to strength, grace, and love. As an entrepreneur and lover of antiques, she built a life around creativity and passion.

Born in Baltimore, MD, Linda was the youngest of four children, growing up alongside her brothers Ronnie and Carl, and her sister Diane. Later, she moved to Boone, where she was crowned Miss Appalachian. After high school, Linda’s entrepreneurial spirit shone as she took part in a family-owned construction business, bred pugs, and opened her own antique/art shop on King St. in Boone. Her creative vision and determination brought joy to many and showed just how ambitious she really was.

But Linda would tell you the best job she ever had was being a grandmother, and she was the best at it.

There was never a mountain too high or a river too wide for any family or friend. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, creativity and a deep appreciation of life’s simplest pleasures.

This wonderful woman will be remembered in hearts and missed in the community.

Linda is preceded by Ronnie Smith and is survived by her brother Carl, her sister Diane, her two children Kristyn and Scott, and her two grandchildren Isabella and Dylan.

A Heartfelt Celebration of Life for Linda Smith Wagoner November 9, 2025. Family will receive guests from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM (stay longer if your heart leads you)

Location: 190 Tolbert Lane, West Jefferson, NC (you can park on the lawn)

Please join us to cherish and celebrate the beautiful life of Linda S. Wagoner.

Her children and grandchildren will be there, sharing photos, stories, art, food, laughter, and love in her memory.

Bring a covered dish to share as we gather in warmth and remembrance.

Kindly RSVP by November 6: Scott 828-263-7719

Valarie Boughman

April 6, 1955 – October 25, 2025

Valarie Boughman, age 70, of, Sugar Grove, NC, passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025, in Boone.

Valarie Boughman was born to Vera Darlene Keck and Lawrence Harold Keck on Wednesday, April 6, 1955.

Valarie Boughman is survived by her Husband, Keith Boughman of Sugar Grove.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 1, 2025, at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

