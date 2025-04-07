1400 People Filled the Sidewalk of King Street in Boone on Saturday for a Planned March by INDIVISIBLE Watauga Against Trump’s Agenda

Over 1400 people showed up for a planned protest march on Saturday in Downtown Boone that was organized locally by INDIVISIBLE Watauga, whose founder is Peter Nesbitt. The event was part of a peaceful, nationwide mobilization planned for April 5th. The theme of the march was “Hands Off.”

Nationally, the march was organized by INDIVISIBLE, a grassroots movement of thousands of local Indivisible groups with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda. According to their website, Indivisible started as the Indivisible Guide, a Google Doc guide to organizing locally to pressure elected officials to resist Trump’s agenda. It caught fire as millions of people picked up the guide and its name – Indivisible – and organized their own local Indivisible groups to put the guide into action. These Indivisible activists now form a nationwide movement of people taking matters into their own hands to build their own power through collective action.

The Boone march started behind the Turchin Center for Visual Arts and proceeded down the King Street sidewalk to an area beside the courthouse, about a half a mile away. The march started at 2:00 and and at one point marchers filled the sidewalk continuously for that whole half a mile. Marchers were encourage to bring signs to hold up during the march, and that they did.

At the rally site beside the courthouse organizers gave speeches and rallied the crowd in chants and cheers. The crowd was enthusiastic and seemed quite overwhelm how many people showed up. The march and rally lasted around two hours.

Pictures from the march and rally site:

