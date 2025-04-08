Watauga, Avery Obituaries – April 8th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Floy Ella Hagaman

February 27, 1941 ~ March 31, 2025

Floy Ella Hagaman, 84, of Sugar Grove, NC passed away on Monday, March 31, 2025. She was born February 27, 1941 in Watauga to Rev. Lawrence Hagaman and Betty May Trivette as well as stepdaughter to Annis Jones Hagaman.

Floy was a beloved mommy of Sandy Darnell and spouse Hank Darnell of Lansing, NC; son Scotty McGuire and spouse Teresa McGuire of Roan Mountain, TN. Nanny to Chantel Anderson and spouse Robby Anderson, Andy McGuire and spouse Dusty McGuire, Robbie Darnell and fiancé Amy Lee, Kayla Turbyfill and spouse Cody Turbyfill; Great Nanny to Grayson Anderson, Ryan McGuire, Leighton McGuire, Emmaline Darnell, Jamie Turbyfield, Jace Turbyfield,Gabby Turbyfield; sister of Jimmy Hagaman and Penny Arnette. She was Aunt to several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by siblings Kerman Hagaman, Betty Lee Trivette, Jessie Lee Hagaman, Paul Hagaman, Wilma Puckett, Glenn “Jack” Hagaman and Ralph Hagaman.

She loved her church Timber Ridge Baptist Church, loved Jesus so very much. She loved singing, playing her piano, reading, gardening and going to yard sales as her favorite things to do. She was a very giving person.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7:00 pm at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm, prior to services.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 12:00 noon in the Trivette Cemetery, Sugar Grove, NC.

The family respectfully request no food please.

Memorial may be made to the Trivette Cemetery Fund c/o Georgia Lunsford, 216 Clark Trivette Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28697

Online condolences may be shared with the Hagaman family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Hagaman family.

Rachel Lou Ramsey

October 1, 1943 ~ April 3, 2025

Rachel L. Ramsey, born October 1, 1943 to John and Bonnie Lunsford Ramsey. She attended Banner Elk Elementary School, Cranberry High School and Lees-McRae College.

She attended and was a member of Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church from birth until she was unable to attend services. She served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, custodian and on various committees. She was an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church U.S.A.

Rachel worked at Cannon Memorial Hospital, Glen Raven Hosiery Mill, Banner Elk Glove Factory, Shadowline of Boone and at the Banner Elk Pharmacy for thirty – plus years before retiring.

Rachel was predeceased by her parents, brother Harold and his wife Rebecca Miller Ramsey, and by brother, Johnny and his wife Daphne Bumgarner Ramsey, and by brother-in-law Ronnie Aldridge.

Rachel is survived by sisters, Patricia Aldridge, Betty Sue and husband Jerry Lafferty, Frankie and husband, Martin Needham and by many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held by the family at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Cranberry House and Medi Home Hospice for all the love and care given to Rachel and the family.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ramsey family.

Kurt Willi Fengler

October 18, 1927 ~ April 3, 2025

Berlin was a hotbed of jazz and warring political factions when Kurt Willi Fengler was born on October 18, 1927. After his father’s overly-zealous socialist beliefs tore the family apart, he was raised mainly by his remarkable mother.

As a teenager at the height of the Nazi inferno, he was sent with his schoolmates to man 88 mm anti-aircraft guns at the top-secret V-2 rocket base in Peenemünde. At 16 in 1944, he parachuted into the infamous Battle of Arnhem, then finished the war with twenty-eight missions in the Luftwaffe flying the notorious ME-163 Komet, a rocket fighter that killed almost half the pilots who flew it before they even got into combat.

His older sister became a war bride in 1948 and by the 1950s, the family had immigrated to the United States, landing in Torrance, CA. By then Kurt had trained as an architect and stone mason.

He was drafted into the US Army and found himself back in Europe with a top secret clearance, helping design American air bases in the midst of the Cold War. He met and married his first wife, Gisela, and fathered two children, Rosemary and Steven. The marriage ended in divorce, but he remarried to the love of his life, Gertie in the mid-1970s. Sadly, Gertie was lost to pancreatic cancer in the 1980s, but he found love again with Betty.

An avid skier, outdoorsman, and gifted woodworker who loved a “hot game of Aggravation,” he designed and built homes for himself and his younger brother, completing his final house while in his 70s. He passed peacefully on April 3, with loving family at his side and is survived by two children, six step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends who adore him and will miss his wisdom and ready laugh tremendously.

Ruhe in Frieden…

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes is serving the Fengler family.

James Mittan “Jim” Nelson

November 17, 1933 ~ October 23, 2024

James Mittan “Jim” Nelson age 90 of Alpine, California and formerly Boone passed away on October 23, 2024. He was born November 17, 1933 in Sioux Falls, North Dakota. He was the son of Amos Edgar and Gladys Winnifred Johnson Nelson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Nan Tate Nelson and bother Dennis Nelson.

Jim is survived by his son Daniel Nelson and Wife Rosa of North Carolina who have a son Andrew and daughter Monica. His daughter Kimberly and husband Kelly Buckley who have 3 daughters: Rachel, Alicia and Kailey. Rachel is married to Jason Sims and they have 2 daughters Everly and Reya. Alicia is married to Christian Varner and they have 2 sons; Wyatt and Colt. Kailey is married to John Meriwether. Camille Owen preceded by her husband Dave Owen who had 1 daughter Tracy Owen.

He was a Knights of Columbus in Boone NC and became a 4th Degree Night in Alpine Ca and also in Bisbee AZ. He loved aerodynamics and building model airplanes. He worked at Corvair, Teledyne Ryan, Rohr General Atomics, Lockheed along with many other places all dealing with aerodynamics from San Diego to Georgia to Washington to Louisiana, and Texas. He was a member of the International Assoc of Aviation Historians.

Graveside services will be conducted at Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery in Boone on April 13, 2025, 236 Meat Camp Baptist Church Rd, Boone NC 28607 at 2:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone, NC 28607 or Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 236 Meat Camp Road, Boone, NC 28607

John Thomas Christian

November 30, 1946 – March 25, 2025

John Thomas Christian age 78 of Boone, formerly of Durham, NC, passed away Tuesday March 25, 2025.

He was born November 30, 1946, in Durham, North Carolina. The son of the late Lynwood and Ethel Peele Christian. He retired in 2005 and had been a resident of Boone for the last 20 years, moving from Durham.

He is survived by his wife Jackie Tripp Christian of Boone and his three beloved cats. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by one brother, Barry Christian.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, The Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way Boone, North Carolina 28607, or to Mount Vernon Baptist Church Building Renovation Program, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to Blowing Rock Women’s Club, PO Box 1572., Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Daphine Hamby Townsend

August 7, 1948 – April 1, 2025

Daphine Hamby Townsend died Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Born August 7, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Blan and Treva Norris Hamby.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Diane Triplett, a brother, Denver Hamby and a son-in-law, Tim Nelson.

Daphine is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Buddy Townsend; daughters, Tammy Nelson and Michelle Cox and husband Chad. She is Nana to Katelyn Baldwin and husband Drew and Dawson Cox and girlfriend Madison and Great-Nana to Reid Allen Baldwin. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Triplette and husband Harold, Brother, Doyce Hamby, Sister, Debra Vannoy and husband Terry and brother-in-law Norman Triplett.

In addition, she is survived by her special nieces and nephews as “Aunt Duck” and her many special friends.

She will be remembered as a gifted seamstress, always caring for others, her potato soup and her giving heart.

The Family respectfully requests no food. Memorials may be made in Daphine’s Honor to: Boone Baptist Church, PO Box 2058, Boone, NC 28607.

A memorial service will be conducted at1:00 PM Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Boone Baptist Church. Pastor Kenny Newberry and Reverend Sherrill Wellborn will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Townsend Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Sue Ellen Browder Smith

November 21, 1940 – March 31, 2025

Born on November 21, 1940, Sue Ellen Smith took her final earthly breath on March 31, 2025, just as the hymn, “Great is thy Faithfulness “began to softly fill the room.

The hymn was an anthem to her life. In both hardship and favor, Sue Ellen boldly declared the steadfast faithfulness of God.

Sue Ellen graduated from Florida Southern University and earned her Masters in Educational Leadership from the University of South Florida. As an educator, Sue Ellen spent a combined twenty years teaching elementary school students and serving as a reading specialist for K-8 students.

Sue Ellen spent an additional eighteen years as the Associate Director of the Title 1 Migrant Program in the Desoto County School System’s District Office where her tireless commitment to securing grants and innovating strategies will continue to impact students and families for many years.

Upon retirement, Sue Ellen immersed herself in volunteerism in her church, Trinity United Methodist, and her local community. She was an active member of the choir, the Prayer Place, the Branscomb Lady’s Church Group, and the Hazel Parker Sunday School Class. She served as the finance chair, a lay delegate to the Methodist Conference, a staff trustee, and she also assisted with the AWANA program for children. To help supplement church needs, Sue Ellen created and led “Not for Bread Alone” a successful bread baking fundraiser.

She was a member of the Delta Kappa Sorority and served as the President of one of the two literary clubs of which she was a member.

Rarely a day passed that Sue Ellen didn’t lace up her Sketchers to walk laps around the track near her home. Maintaining a brisk pace, she simultaneously immersed herself in a book, seamlessly flipping pages while keeping the world around her in her peripheral. Juggling multiple priorities was one of her well mastered skills. She rarely declined the opportunity to provide snacks, coffee, breakfast pastries or dinners for church and community functions.

With her phone clipped to her hip, Sue Ellen could balance a casserole in each hand and stealthily navigate a flight of stairs in four inch high heels all while conversing with a friend. She knew how to set and accomplish her goals, and rarely took “no” for an answer when she knew that “yes” was the better one.

In February of 2023, Sue Ellen was involved in a tragic car accident that rendered her paralyzed. Days that were once filled to the brim with church and social functions, as well as investing time into her family were abruptly replaced with surgeries, therapies, and the constant flow of nursing staff and caregivers upon which she relied for almost every basic need.

Despite the extensive injuries that Sue Ellen’s body sustained, her mind and spirit remained impenetrable. Faced with the loss of her independence, self-reliance and often her dignity, Sue Ellen’s spiritual posture of worship was only elevated, emboldened and empowered. Regardless of her pain and prognosis, Sue Ellen’s spirit continued to declare her unwavering and unyielding faith in God’s plan.

A little over three months after her accident, Sue Ellen was able to be moved to Boone, NC as she rehabilitated from her injuries. Situated only a mile and a half from her son and his family’s home, Glenbridge Rehabilitation Center provided a place for Sue Ellen to recover while closely connected to her nearby family. Her friendships in Florida remained strong, evidenced by the hundreds of cards that adorned “card wreaths” and continued to arrive daily. God even supplied a beloved new friend in Boone that brought both joy and baked goodies while reminding her of her relevance and enjoyable companionship.

Sue Ellen treasured the almost daily visits with her grandson Maddox. After working nearby, he would spend several hours with her, watching their favorite, “Green Arrow,” finishing school assignments and discussing the things in life that matter. Despite their ages and stages, Maddox and his grandmother found comfort in each other’s companionship. Maddox fell seriously ill in June 2024, and his grandmother, familiar with physical setbacks, encouraged him as he navigated and reclaimed his spiritual and emotional mindset.

After several hospital admissions over the last two months, Sue Ellen’s broken body could no longer keep pace with her remarkable mind. While our hearts are grieving, we celebrate her full restoration and are thankful that she is eternally reunited with her husband, George Kilpatrick Smith, who was the love of her life.

Sue Ellen was also preceded in death by her parents David and Ellen Browder and her sister Caroline Strauss. She is survived by her brother David Browder and his family.

Sue Ellen leaves behind to cherish her legacy her beloved children, Paula Beth Valenzuela (Mike), Melissa Watson (Barry) and Kermit Smith (Rebecca), and her adored grandchildren, David and Ashley Epperly, Sean and Brian Watson, and Maddox, Beckett and Georgia Grace Smith.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Arcadia, Florida at a future date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul Wayne Canady

March 20, 1953 – April 2, 2025

With sadness in our hearts the family of Paul Wayne Canady announce his passing on April 2, 2025. Paul was born in Tarrytown, NY (now Sleepy Hollow) on March 20, 1953, to Arthur Elmo Canady and Eleanor Mowatt Canady, who preceded him in death. His brother, Virgil

Canady also preceded him in death.

We know of no one, family, co-worker or friend, who did not consider him a fair, funny and family-oriented man. From the time he first moved to Marco Island at the age of 13 with his family, to high school where his wife, Debbie Williams Canady, first met him, and through

the almost 55 years of their marriage, it was a blessed life. Paul and Debbie have two daughters, Ronni (John) Connelly and Caryn (J.D.) Hamilton.

Their daughters blessed them with 5 grandchildren, Justin, James, Cady, Shelby and Dominick. The blessings kept growing into 12 great grandchildren at the time of this writing. Paul had a 30+ year law enforcement career. The outpouring of comments, condolences

and reminiscing of his Collier County Sheriff’s Office and DEA coworkers has been nothing but amazing. We wish he had written a book about those days. Sheriff Don Hunter said it best when describing him as having a “keen wit, integrity, intelligence and insight that CCSO relied upon”.

Paul’s love of golf led him to his second career as a PGA golfer on the Sunbelt Senior Tour, winning one tournament. He enjoyed sharing the game of golf and golf club building with his grandchildren. Paul’s passion for ‘The Irish’ was inspired by his dad, who was born and raised in Indiana. He shared that enthusiasm and excitement with family and friends while spending time with them at many Notre Dame games.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Comments and condolences may be left on the Hampton Funeral Home website www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Josh Scott Stanbery

Josh Scott Stanbery, age 51, of Carraway Crossing, Chapel Hill, formerly of Ridge Road in Boone, NC, passed away on March 3. Born at Watauga County Hospital on May 3, 1973, to parents Scott Stanbery and Ollie Jackson Stanbery, Josh grew up in Boone and graduated from Watauga High School in 1991. He was active in the Young Republicans during this time, serving in various youth campaign roles for then-N.C. Senator Jesse Helms. Josh was a staunch conservative, much to his dad’s delight and his mother’s dismay. He pursued postsecondary studies at UNC-Chapel Hill, graduating in 1996 with a degree in political science.

Josh excelled at all sports he played, especially tennis, and he worked as an assistant tennis professional at the Hound Ears Club in Boone for several years. It was there that he met the love of his life, Geri Carrol. He and Geri spent the next 25 years together living in Florida, before Josh returned to North Carolina in recent years.

Josh was an avid sports fan his entire life, especially any sport involving his beloved alma mater’s North Carolina Tar Heels. He held men’s basketball coach Dean Smith in the highest regard, and was fortunate to attend UNC during Dean’s tenure, enjoying all home games in prime seats behind the bench as an active and leading member of both the Carolina Fever spirit group and the Carolina Athletic Association. Josh was involved in all aspects of UNC life and became well-known on campus not only for his fervent support of the Tar Heels, but also his side-splitting sense of humor, which he used to regularly regale family and friends throughout his life.

The majority of his professional career was spent serving as Director of Operations for several real estate development companies.

Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents and the many four-legged companions he owned during his life. (Josh never met a dog he didn’t like).

He is survived by his parents, Scott and Ollie Jackson Stanbery of Ridge Road, Boone; one sister, Jill Stanbery Carlson and husband Brian of Apex, NC; two nephews, Gunnar and Jackson Carlson of Apex; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will forever miss his kind heart, unforgettable laugh and quick wit.

At Josh’s request, there will be no funeral; however, an informal celebration of Life will be held on his birthday, May 3rd, from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at his parents’ home, 1157 Ridge Road, Boone, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Watauga County Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC, 28607, or any charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

