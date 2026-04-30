Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Watauga County Schools Host Inaugural Trades Signing Day

Tara Brossa, Executive Director RISE Caldwell Watauga, WHS Student Brodie Ward, Tasha Rountree, Director of Community Relations & Economic Development, Blue Ridge Energy

BOONE, NC – The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Watauga County Schools hosted the inaugural Trades Signing Day on Tuesday, April 21 at Watauga High School, recognizing students who earned or are on track to earn an industry credential through the school’s Career and Technical Education program.

The event was made possible through the support of the Boone Area Chamber’s Summit Members, whose investment reflects the region’s need for a strong and skilled local workforce: Beech Mountain Resort, Blue Ridge Energy, UNC Health Appalachian, Mast General Store, Echota, Highstreet Insurance, and Appalachian State University.

WHS Principal Dr. Scott Strickler, WHS Student Anna Koontz, David Jackson, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce

The event at Watauga High School drew students, families, educators, and local business leaders together for a formal acknowledgment of academic achievement in 11 areas of CTE concentration: Agriculture, Computer Science, Drafting & Design, Health Sciences, Marketing/Tourism, Human Services: Cosmetology, Human Services: Food, Industrial: Automotive, Industrial: Drone, Industrial: Welding, Military (JROTC)

“With all of the discussion happening in Raleigh these days about the money needed for our schools here in Watauga County, these students represent the very finest of that investment,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “The skills they are learning in the classroom are being taught by top-notch educators, many of whom are local industry practitioners.”

Tara Brossa, Executive Director RISE Caldwell Watauga, WHS Student Kennedy Moore, Tasha Rountree, Director of Community Relations & Economic Development, Blue Ridge Energy

The evening opened with a networking reception that connected students directly with employers in their fields: App State University Housing, Blue Ridge Energy, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Culinary Arts, Come Back Shack, Greene’s Construction Inc., and Reid’s Cafe & Catering Co.

Ceremony speakers included Boone Area Chamber Summit members Jay Harrill of Foscoe Realty and Development and Talia Freeman of Beech Mountain Resort, both Watauga High School alumni who returned to speak to students about career pathways in the region. Dr. Tierra Stark, Director of Student Services and CTE for Watauga County Schools, and Dr. Scott Strickler, Principal of Watauga High School, also addressed attendees and presented students with a certificate and graduation cord.

Trades Signing Day reflects a broader regional commitment to workforce development, one shared by programs like RISE Caldwell-Watauga, a Regional Initiative for Skilled Employment connecting students across Caldwell and Watauga counties with paid, hands-on career pathways. The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce looks forward to working alongside Watauga County Schools and Watauga High School staff in making this an annual event moving forward.

Representatives of Blue Ridge Energy were among the 15 local businesses in attendance at the inaugural Trades Signing Day.

“Watauga County Schools and the Watauga High School staff pay constant attention to labor alignment in the region, and these students are able to move toward in-demand jobs and career paths right here at home,” Jackson said. “Organizations like ours across the State are looking for meaningful workforce development experiences to share as best practices. We are proud to say the CTE program in Watauga County is a model for combining skilled, high-performing students, with job opportunities and educational pathways that will only make our community stronger in the future.”

If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email

david@boonechamber.com.