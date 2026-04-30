Watauga County Farmers’ Market Kicks Off Main Season with Full Vendor Lineup and Expanded Weekly Programming

Boone, NC — The Watauga County Farmers’ Market returns to full stride this Saturday, marking the official kickoff of its main season at Daniel Boone Park. With a full roster of local farms, food producers, and artisans now in place, the market enters its most vibrant stretch of the year—bringing together over 60 vendors each week alongside a growing slate of live music, kids activities, cooking demonstrations, and special events.

After a steady start to the spring season, the market now welcomes back its full vendor community, offering a wide range of locally produced goods—from fresh flowers, garden starts, and seasonal produce to pasture-raised meats, eggs, and cheeses, artisan treats, small-batch pantry staples, handmade crafts, and original artwork.

Food trucks and ready-to-eat options will also be available each week, offering a range of breakfast and lunch items to enjoy on site.

Participating vendors include:

Against the Grain; Allyson Murphy Art; Between the Trees Bread; Black Birch Her-pothecary; Blue Goat Dairy; Blue Ridge Apiaries; Blue Ridge Valley Farm; Boone Barndog; Boone Fungi; Booze & Bouquets; Carly’s Coffeehouse; Carolina Nutraceuticals; Creeksong Farm; Crush Dem Cookies; D. A. Tallarico Healing Art; Deal Orchards LLC; Denny Nursery; Dough Re Mi Artisan Bagels; E & E Organics; Elijah Holman; Faith Mountain Farm; Fermenti; Fiddler Forge; Fishels Organics; Flowers, Bricks, and Wreaths; Garden Girl NC; Happy Hens LLC; Heather’s Bizarre; Heritage Homestead; High Country Clay; High Country Fungi; Hillbilly Joe’s Crafty Stuff; InkandPaint Creations LLC; Jess Dixon Designs; Laureland Greenhouse/Noggin Knits; Layers of Love; Lemon Lips Lemonade; Lively Up Farm; Moretz Mountain Orchard; Mountain Country Creations; Mountain Memories Farm; Mountain Roots Farm; Mountain Works Farm; Mountainwise Farm; Mystic Pasta; Nine Tenths Coffee Co.; Owens Farms; Poncho Y Jefe; Rachael Salmon Photography; Randy Outz Orchids; Resupply LLC; Rustic Roots Heritage Homestead; Smells Like Books; Springhouse Farm; Stardust Cellars; Sunnyside Pasta Co.; Sunshine Cove Farm; The Hive Bakery; The Jasper Lotus; Valencia Flavors; Walkin Waffles; Wishful Thinking Studios.

In addition to the expanded vendor lineup, visitors can expect a fuller market experience each week. Live music returns as a regular feature, alongside rotating kids activities, community booths, and cooking demonstrations that highlight seasonal ingredients and local producers.

“The market is a place where farmers, food producers, artists, and community members come together to sustain something larger than any one of us,” said Market Director Michelle Dineen Smith. “Every purchase supports the people doing this work and helps strengthen a local food system and creative economy rooted in this place.”

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is a producer-only market, meaning all goods are grown, raised, or made by the vendors themselves. This model supports transparency, strengthens the local economy, and ensures a direct connection between producers and the community.

The market accepts SNAP/EBT and participates in Double Up Food Bucks, a program that matches SNAP dollars to increase access to healthy, locally grown food. The program supports farmers and food producers across the market and is powered locally in partnership with Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture.

The market is held every Saturday from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone, with the main season running May through October and Holiday Markets continuing each Saturday in November.

By supporting local producers and makers, the market helps sustain the agricultural and creative landscape of the High Country.