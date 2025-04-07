Just Announced! Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton with Royal Masat, Live at the Schaefer Center for Two Nights! September 11 and 12

Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton with Royal Masat announce two nights of performances at Appalachian State University’s Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, September 11 and 12. These shows will be ticketed as a lottery, with ticket requests open now until April 21 at 2:00pm ET. Request tickets at billystrings.com/LATL.

2x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musicianBilly Strings joins forces with renowned guitarist Bryan Sutton to release their new collaborative album, Live at the Legion. Recorded live on April 7, 2024 at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82, the album showcases the acclaimed duo performing 20 traditional bluegrass and folk songs, including new renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” Doc Watson’s “Way Downtown” and more.

Released as a surprise today—the one-year anniversary of the recording—the album is now available to stream and pre-order CD or vinyl HERE.

In celebration of the release, Strings and Sutton will perform a series of intimate shows this fall (with Royal Masat), including stops at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY (two nights), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (two nights), Chattanooga’s The Signal, and Boone, NC’s Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts (two nights). These shows will be ticketed as a lottery, with ticket requests open now until April 21 at 2:00pm ET. Request tickets here: billystrings.com/LATL.

Ahead of the joint dates, Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through this summer including stops at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, Lexington’s Rupp Arena (two nights), Minneapolis’ Target Center, Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena (two nights), Tampa’s Yuengling Center and Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom (two nights, both sold-out)—Strings’ first-ever Canadian shows. He will also embark on his first headline arena tour across Australia and New Zealand in July and join Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour next month. See below for complete tour itinerary, full details can be found at www.billystrings.com/tour.

The release adds to yet another landmark year for Strings, who won Best Bluegrass Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for Live Vol. 1. Strings’ first live album, Live Vol. 1 debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart this past summer (stream/purchase here). Furthermore, Strings released his latest full-length studio album, Highway Prayers, this past fall, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart—the first time in 22 years that a bluegrass album has been the top-selling album across genres. Released via Reprise Records, Highway Prayers was produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann) and continues to receive widespread critical attention, with GQ calling Strings “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades” and Pitchfork praising, “the bluegrass wunderkind expands his palette, exploring new textures and emotional registers while staying true to his beloved genre.” Listen to Highway Prayers HERE.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, PBS’ Austin City Limits, and Bluegrass Underground, as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

This event is being sold through Ticketmaster, but the Schaefer Center Box Office staff is available to answer questions. Contact theschaefercenter@appstate.edu, call 828-262-4046, or visit the box office at 733 Rivers St., Boone. Request tickets here: billystrings.com/LATL.

LIVE AT THE LEGION TRACK LIST

1. Nashville Blues

2. Tom Dooley

3. Little Darling Pal of Mine

4. Walk on Boy

5. Texas Gales

6. Cold, Cold World

7. Way Downtown

8. Randall Collins > Done Gone

9. Give Me Back My Fifteen Cents

10. Groundhog

11. Open Up Them Pearly Gates

12. Two Soldiers

13. Last Day at Gettysburg

14. Salt Creek > Big Sandy River

15. Travelin’ Man

16. Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright

17. Darling Corey

18. Mary of the Wild Moor

19. Give the Fiddler a Dram > Whistling Rufus > Ragtime Annie

20. Gonna Lay Down My Old Guitar

