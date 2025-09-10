2025 Gatsby Gala Highlights



Provided by: Appalachian Theatre

We are thrilled to share the success of our 3rd Annual Gatsby Gala! Thanks to your generosity and support, we doubled last year’s revenue and raised over $32,389 to preserve and advance the mission of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country.

This year’s event sparkled with community spirit, glamorous fun, and an outpouring of commitment to our historic, independent theatre. We are especially grateful to our presenting sponsors — Allen Wealth Management, Mast General Store, and Neil & Nancy Schaffel and our Sioree Table Sponsors — who’s leadership gifts helped make the evening possible.

The funds raised directly support:

Preserving and operating our historic venue through ongoing restoration and maintenance projects

Expanding community programming so that everyone has access to the arts

Educational initiatives that inspire and empower the next generation of performers and audiences

Together, we are ensuring that the Appalachian Theatre continues to thrive as a vibrant cultural cornerstone for the High Country.

On behalf of our board, staff, and volunteers — thank you for making this year’s Gatsby Gala an unforgettable evening with lasting impact.

Photo Credit: Steve Hopper