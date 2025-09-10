The Avery County Young Professionals’ First Annual “Rock the Ridge” Raises Over $35,000 for Avery County Classrooms

Pictured moments before serving dinner to event attendees, the volunteer team played a vital role in ensuring the success of the evening. From left to right: Carlos Fonseca, Dalton Kilby, Kato Thompson, Victoria Breckenridge, Kyle Moorcones, Sam Brown, and Hayden Breckenridge.

BANNER ELK, N.C. – The Avery County Young Professionals (ACYP) hosted their first annual Rock the Ridge fundraiser on Saturday, August 2 at Grandfather Vineyard and Winery. The event was a success, bringing together a vibrant crowd for an evening filled with music, delicious food, and community celebration. More importantly, the night raised over $35,000 for the Avery Educator Fund, a new initiative created by ACYP to support local teachers through classroom grants and funding for impactful educational projects.

Set against the stunning landscape of Grandfather Mountain, the event featured a barbecue dinner, drinks, a silent auction, and a live performance from The Preston Benfield Band. The atmosphere was electric, and guests were united by a shared commitment to supporting Avery County’s educators. The fundraiser drew a large number of attendees and was incredibly well received by those in attendance, marking a strong beginning to what will become an annual tradition.

With funds raised from Rock the Ridge, ACYP has officially opened applications for the Avery Educator Fund, which will provide grants to local teachers and school counselors to support innovative classroom projects. The application period is now open and will remain available through September 30, 2025. Eligible educators can apply online at averyyoungpros.com/avery-educators-grant. Grants will range from $200 to $2,000, and recipients will be announced at the Avery County Board of Education meeting on October 14, 2025. Funds will be distributed promptly following the announcement to ensure educators have the resources they need to move forward quickly.

Victoria Breckenridge, ACYP Event Chair, said, “The outpouring of support from our community was incredible. Seeing so many people come together to champion our teachers and students is what this group is all about. It was an honor to help bring this vision to life.” Nicole Tatum, ACYP Communications Chair and Tasting Room Manager at Grandfather Vineyard and Winery, added, “As both a board member and host, I was thrilled to see our vineyard filled with people who care deeply about this community. Rock the Ridge exceeded our expectations, and we’re already looking forward to building on its success next year.”

Avery County Young Professionals extends a heartfelt thank you to the generous sponsors and supporters who made this event possible. Special recognition goes to Avery Knifeworks, Beech Mountain Club, Beech Mountain Resort, Blind Elk Tap Room, Bramble Media and Marketing, CAZ Investments, Celebrate by Lisa Lou, Common Good Co., Ellison, Future Relic, Grandfather Vineyard and Winery, Lear Real Estate Group, Lemon Lips Lemonade, Lowes Foods, LP on Main, Mast General Store, Mountain Grounds Coffee and Tea Co., OP Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Boone, Reid’s Cafe and Catering Co.,

Stonewalls Restaurant and Catering, Structall Building Systems, Tatum Galleries, and The Village of Sugar Mountain. Their support was instrumental in creating such a successful and impactful evening.

About Avery County Young Professionals:

Avery County Young Professionals (ACYP) is a vibrant network of community-minded individuals in their 20s and 30s committed to personal growth, professional development, and meaningful service. Our mission is to connect young professionals with the community—fostering leadership, collaboration, and opportunities to make a lasting impact in Avery County.

The Avery County Young Professionals Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was created to meet local needs through grantmaking, service projects, and fundraising initiatives. Through this foundation, ACYP is able to give back in impactful ways—from educator grants and youth programming to community-wide improvement projects, ensuring that our group not only grows together but gives together.

Learn more about our initiatives and how to get involved at averyyoungpros.com. ###

Volunteers from Avery County Young Professionals serve dinner to guests during the first annual Rock the Ridge fundraiser.