Boone United Methodist Church – Fall Bazaar 2025 

Friday, September 19, 7:30am-6:00pm Saturday, September 20, 7:30am–11:00am

The Bazaar has evolved into one of the most fun and effective ways

of recycling used furniture, clothing, linens, seasonal items,

books, puzzles, home décor, toys and yard sale items. You can also

find jams, jellies, and baked goods as well as lunch on Friday.

A Silent Auction with unique antiques and better furniture will accept bids on Friday until 6:00pm. Saturday brings the famous “BAG SALE” with most other items discounted to 1⁄2 price at 7:30am.

The Bazaar is one of the church’s main events benefiting local and

other missions of Boone UMCs and building improvements which allow

us to better serve the community.

For more information, call 828-264-6090 or visit booneumc.org/fall-bazaar/. Electronic payments will be accepted.

