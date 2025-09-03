Watauga County GOP Announces Lincoln–Reagan Dinner Featuring Congressman Jim Jordan



Courtesy of the Watauga County GOP

Boone, NC — The Watauga County Republican Party is proud to host its annual Lincoln–Reagan Dinner on Friday, September 20, 2025, from 5:00–8:00 p.m. This year’s keynote speaker will be Congressman Jim Jordan, one of the nation’s leading voices for conservative values and constitutional principles.



Congressman Jordan represents Ohio’s 4th Congressional District and serves as Chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee. Known for his unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility, government accountability, and protecting American freedoms, Jordan has become a leading advocate for conservative causes and a trusted voice in Washington.



The evening will bring together community members, leaders, and supporters for a night of fellowship, dinner, and inspiration. Guests can expect remarks from Congressman Jordan on the critical issues facing our nation, as well as opportunities to connect with fellow conservatives who are shaping the future of North Carolina and the country.



Event Details:



Location: Grandview Ballroom, Kidd Brewer Stadium, Appalachian State University

Date: Friday, September 20, 2025

Time: 5:00–8:00 p.m.



5:00–6:00 p.m. – VIP Reception: Meet and take a photo with Congressman Jordan.

6:00 p.m. – Dinner & Program: Dinner followed by Congressman Jordan’s keynote address.



Seats are limited, and this is expected to be a sold-out event. Don’t miss your chance to hear directly from Congressman Jim Jordan and show your support for the Watauga County GOP.