Tourism Generated $656 in 2024 Tax Savings Per Watauga County Resident

Steady visitor spending of $515.85 million underscores tourism’s role as a vital economic driver, sustaining jobs, businesses, and community resilience even after Hurricane Helene.

Domestic and international visitors to Watauga County spent $515.85 million in 2024, according to an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

“Tourism is more than an economic driver; it’s a lifeline that sustains small businesses, supports thousands of jobs, and helps keep our community afloat in times of adversity,” said Wright Tilley, Executive Director of Explore Boone. “While this report is not intended to measure the full economic effects of Hurricane Helene in our area, it does include the last three months of 2024, when the immediate impacts of the storm were felt. The steady visitor spending in 2024 is a testament to both the loyalty of our visitors and the perseverance of our community.”

With total visitor spending holding steady at 2023 levels, Watauga County maintained its 15th-place ranking among North Carolina’s 100 counties. This consistency highlights the tourism industry’s critical role in supporting the local economy through job creation, payroll, and tax revenues that directly benefit residents.

“Our vibrant tourism economy makes Watauga County stronger,” said Matt Vincent, Chair of the Watauga County Tourism Development Authority (Explore Boone). “From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, the offerings in our county create unforgettable memories for visitors while ensuring that residents see tangible benefits through jobs, capital projects, and tax savings.”

● Taxes generated by visitor spending represent a tax savings of $656.22 per resident.

● The travel and tourism industry employs more than 3,016 people in Watauga County.

● Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Watauga County was $129.11 million.

● State tax revenues from travel to Watauga County totaled $17.15 million, while local tax revenues totaled $18.95 million.

These statistics are from “The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties,” available at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics.

Explore Boone is the Watauga County District U Tourism Development Authority (WCTDA), a local tourism development authority, operating jointly with the Boone Tourism Development Authority, authorized by the state (North Carolina) and local government (Watauga County) to

promote travel, tourism, and corporate travel, sponsor tourist-related events, and activities, and finance tourism-related capital projects in Boone and the unincorporated areas of Watauga County, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.exploreboone.com.