Blowing Rock School Fall Festival Celebrates Community Resilience

BLOWING ROCK, NC – The Blowing Rock School Parent-Teacher Organization will host its annual Fall Festival this Saturday, October 4, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the school field and inside the gym, located at 165 Morris Street in Downtown Blowing Rock. The annual event supports teachers and students through PTO funding for school improvements, classroom supplies, special projects and educational experiences.

Last year’s festival was postponed due to historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. A year later, Watauga County Schools celebrated the strength of our community with resilience-themed classroom projects. The Fall Festival will serve as a reminder of what community looks like in the High Country.

“As a business owner with service and hospitality at the forefront of our values, I have seen firsthand how this community weathers adversity,” says Erica Brinker, PTO president and owner of The Speckled Trout Restaurant and Bottle Shop. “It has been heartwarming to watch the people of North Carolina continue to come together to make our home better than ever.”

Due in large part to a generous community of event sponsors, this year’s Fall Festival is expected to be more successful than ever. Together, sponsorships total $15,500 in support of staff and students.

2025 Fall Festival Sponsors include:

Edward “Pops” Reule & Family | Blowing Rock Food & Wine Tours

Brandon Walker (The Walker Family)

Vidalia Restaurant & Wine Bar

Blowing Rock First Baptist Church

Ann & Bill Holmes, Grandparents of Luca, Beau & Addie Rivera

Anonymous (Go Rockets!)

The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop | The Speckled Trout Outfitters

Blowing Rock Furniture Gallery

Jessica Herndon | Keller Williams

ACH Septic Services

4FortyFour

The McCachren Team at Keller Williams Realty

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services | Vincent Properties

Bright Eyes Dye Eye Center + Eye Spa

Jimmie & Cheryl Cobb

The Mountain Thread Company

The EyeSmith

Sutherland Manor

“After the storm, I remember seeing a sign that said ‘Be the sunshine,” says Ashley Salley, PTO Vice-President. “That’s what these businesses and families have done, and what we try to do every day as an organization in service of our teachers and students.”

The forecast looks sunny for Saturday’s event, which includes bounce houses by Jump Boone; a photo booth by Hello, Red Bird; face painting; a fly fishing demo; temporary tattoos, pumpkin decorating, and more.

Additionally, a robust silent auction will showcase the generosity of countless community businesses and private donors. Bid on items and experiences from your favorite local stores from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the school gym. A live auction will take place at the school’s outdoor pavilion promptly at 12:30pm.

Food options include Chili + Fixin’s from Hellbender Bed & Beverage; Boone Mountain BBQ; Authentic Local Tamales; Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream; Lou Lou’s Cotton Candy; Stickboy Cookies; and Birdies Coffee. Cash is encouraged, but cards will be accepted as Wi-Fi allows.

Wristbands are $5 and include entry to the festival and auction, bounce houses, face painting, games and more. Food is sold separately. Children 5 and under get in free.

To learn more about the Fall Festival benefiting Blowing Rock School, please visit www.BlowingRockSchoolPTO.com/fall-festival.