“A Community on a Mountain with a Garden and a City”, New Art Piece in Blowing Rock

In May of 2020, Lillie and Kevin Troyer commissioned local artist Roger Allen Nelson to paint a 9 foot by 12 foot work of art entitled “A Community on a Mountain with a Garden and a City.”

https://www.rogerallennelsonartist.com

The Troyer’s and Mr. Nelson collaborated diligently for 5 years to implement the vision for the piece that was planned to be placed in 4 Forty Four’s new office in Blowing Rock. The Troyer’s purchased the property for the new office in July of 2018 and had the first stage of their design / build business model completed to the extent that they had identified a location on a wall in the central room of the new office to accommodate this 9’ by 12’ canvas and frame.

Mr. Nelson has many years of experience and working knowledge on how to lead a client through a methodical process, from bringing clarity to the vision through the end result of the work. Mr. Nelson apprenticed and collaborated with Ben Long, both in the Carolinas and the south of France, on many of Mr. Long’s frescos. Mr. Nelson has worked in Israel and has a noteworthy body of work throughout the Carolinas. A few examples of Mr. Nelson’s frescos and oil paintings are: Toscana restaurant in South Park of Charlotte, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Winston Salem, a 25’ oil painting in the research library at Wafford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and a triple panel oil painting in Myers Park Methodist Church in Charlotte, as well as multiple private works throughout the mountain community.

The Troyer’s had a specific vision, storyline, and concept to be represented in the piece. The Troyer’s liked the way Mr. Nelson implements symbolism, storyline, and allegory into other work he has created.

As per Mr. Nelson’s process, he started with a small-scale sketch with a combination of multiple mediums of charcoal, China ink, water color and graphite to start to outline the vision and storyline. As the vision was refined with the Troyer’s at each stage of the process, he utilized a series of larger sketches and eventually created a full-sized charcoal rendering to determine scale, symmetry, and balance.

Mr. Nelson then stretched the canvas and worked diligently in his studio mixing and placing the oil paint during the long months of Covid. The Troyer’s would visit his studio monthly or bimonthly for several years to collaborate on details and concepts. These visits were both inspirational and hard work as they researched, developed, and refined the storyline. The time passed quickly and did not feel like a span of 5 years. Upon reflection, the Troyer’s would not have wanted the process to go any faster than it did.

A special convergence of timing presented itself as the artistic process and the completion of the building that will host the new art, pointed to completion in the fall of 2025. The art was recently installed and the long awaited unveiling is at hand. The art is now hosted in 4 Forty Four’s new office located at 6875 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock.

The public is invited to view the art in groups of four or less from 4:00 – 5:00PM on Tuesday – Friday. Groups of 5 or more are asked to call (828) 295-8929 to schedule an appointment.

www.4fortyfour.com