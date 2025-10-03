Dia Latino at the King Street Farmer’s Market and the Upcoming Winter Market!

Come and honor the rich cultural heritage of Latino communities in the High Country at the Tuesday Farmers Market! This Tuesday, October 7th, community members will celebrate our Latin-American community from 3:30 to 6:30 at 126 Poplar Grove Connector with community group Immigrant Justice Coalition (IJC), a local non-profit supporting the local migrant community. They will be sharing community resources and information to learn more about supporting their cause.

“This is an incredible opportunity to learn more about our community and see how we can further support each other,” said Blythe Ransdell, the Farmers Market Assistant Manager at Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture. “We’re always grateful to work with local organizations like IJC and to have the chance to feature their work at our market.”

We will be holding a tamales fundraiser for the migrant community, with live music and local vendors with local produce, eggs, crafts, and more! We will also have Paw Paws for sale! Come visit Lily Patch Farms and pick up these fun native fruits for the limited time they’re in season!

This will be one of the final events for the Tuesday market season which runs through October, but the Winter King Street Market is quickly approaching! The Winter Market opening day will be December 6th, and run every Saturday until the end of March. Applications for vendors are currently being accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis. Apply by the October 31st deadline to ensure a spot! The application and additional information can be found on the King Street Market Instagram and Facebook, on our website or emailing us at farmersmarkets@brwia.org.

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRWIA, please visit Facebook @BRWIA, Instagram @brwia, or www.brwia.org.

About King Street Market:

The King Street Farmers’ Market, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, offers an indoor and outdoor retail space to local farmers and producers and provides community members an opportunity to continue to access quality, local products year round. KSM Winter market is December through March when many other venues are not available. Regular season KSM is from May – October.

For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow on Facebook and Instagram @Kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, please email farmersmarkets@brwia.org.

For general information, please contact info@brwia.org or 828-386-1537.

