Patriarch of Cabbage Row, Dale Greene, Passes Away at 83

Known as the “king of cabbage” from Florida all the way up the east coast, Dale Greene will be greatly missed by his family, countless friends and business associates. Photo submitted.

By Sherrie Norris

The death of Dale Greene has left a void not only in the High Country, but also along the entire east coast; as the owner of Hollar and Greene Produce Company, headquartered in Boone, Greene was known far and wide for his business acumen, his compassion and generosity.

Greene was not only a loving patriarch to his family, but he also took many others under his wing through the years, both personally and professionally. His quiet demeanor, laced with wisdom, insight and humor, drew people of all ages and stages of life to him like a magnet. His love for God and his fellowman were characteristics for which he will, perhaps, be most remembered.

Greene’s gradual physical decline over recent years, and his imminent death at the age of 83, found him surrounded by his loving family, both in Boone and at his second home in Flagler Beach, Florida. As news of his death began to circulate on Sunday evening, July 1, tributes began pouring in, his wide circle anxious to express their sympathy to his family.

Among those, Jim Deal, local attorney, former Watauga County commissioner and school board member, shared: “Dale was one of the finest people I had the privilege of knowing and working with. In addition to being a visionary businessman, he was loving husband, father and grandfather. He did so many things to help our community and his church. During his time serving on the Watauga Medical Center Board of Directors, he was a key part of the leadership team that expanded the hospital and created greater opportunities for treatment for the people of Watauga County and the surrounding region. HIs work will benefit our area for years to come.”

Dale Greene was a legend in his own time, a businessman who was loved and respected by many. Photo submitted.

Greene also served on the boards of High Country Bank and the Appalachian State Athletic Foundation, among others.

Greene was born March 2, 1940, in the Stony Fork community of Watauga County, one of three children to Ernest and Hattie

Greene. He graduated from Appalachian High, soon after which he and his high school sweetheart, Betty Hollar, began their long life together, and enjoyed 62 years of marriage until her death in 2020. Both were faithful members of Mount Vernon Baptist Church where Dale served as a deacon and in many leadership roles through the years.

Bud Russell, the church’s associate pastor and current minister of education and administration, shared with High Country Press that he and Greene were friends, and worshipped together since he was called to serve as youth pastor in 1984.

“Although we had not known each other well prior to that time, I quickly gained respect for him as an impactful leader among the members of our church,” Russell said. “Dale modeled faithful involvement throughout his adult life, and participated actively in Sunday School classes, as a deacon, and was always a proponent of seeing Mount Vernon Church reaching people for Christ. He envisioned our church growing by reaching families — and he knew that attracting and involving the youth in our church family, and also reaching out to the families who were moving into our area, would be a key in seeing us grow.”

Russell stressed that Greene “never wavered in seeing that we kept the main thing, the main thing.”

“He believed that the Bible was the guidebook for his life, for his family and for Hollar and Greene Produce — and that the ones who would lead in our church would preach it as truth. He and his wife, Betty, had a large place in their hearts to help others, and gave from what they were blessed with to bless people in our community who needed assistance.”

Many of those benevolent situations were taken care of “quietly” without others knowing who had met the need, Russell added.

The big rigs will be at a standstill on Saturday as drivers of the Hollar and Greene fleet join their work family at a memorial service to honor Dale Greene. Photo submitted.

“He supported the mission causes we participated in and was also a major help in our efforts to grow our facilities.”

One memory, in particular, that Russell has of Greene was during the time the church’s current worship center was being built.

“We had a (fundraising) auction out at the fairgrounds. Dale brought in lots of produce for us to sell, and helped secure many other gifts, which were auctioned off to raise a significant amount of money for the building project. His interest in seeing us have the facilities to accommodate the growth of our church — and to train and equip people to share the hope of the gospel — never wavered.”

Russell continued, “Dale was mighty good to bless the pastors of our church. I cannot tell you how many times he showed that towards me, my family and many others. He knew that, as God had blessed him, that he should also love and bless others.”

In conclusion, Russell said, “I have known many generous people in my lifetime, but Dale set the bar high in demonstrating what it meant to help others.”

A business logo recognized far and wide represents a lifetime of hard work and dedication by a man who gave his all. Photo submitted.

Before her death three years ago, Greene’s wife Betty, shared with this writer, “We proved that teenage love can be a lasting thing.”

As a teen, Betty said, Dale worked as a gas station attendant and drove a school bus. When they were married, Dale drove a dump truck for a dollar an hour, often working over 100 hours a week.

Betty’s father, Lige Hollar, was farming at the time, “and trying to do everything by himself,” she recalled; when he realized he needed help — he asked Dale to work for him.

“About two years later, they decided to form a partnership,” she said. “They bought another truck and it went from there.”

As Hollar and Greene Produce expanded, the families began spending winters in Florida, where they were able to grow crops year-round.

“Our children, all five of them, went to school half a year here; and the other half down there,” Betty shared. “They didn’t seem to mind changing schools, and all of us made lifelong friends in both locations.”

As Dale worked hard in the business, Betty stayed equally busy with the children — in school, church, sports and other community functions in which they participated.

After Betty’s father retired, the Greenes’ sons, Tim, Tony and Jeff, and son-in-law Keith Honeycutt, began working for the business.

Since the ‘60s, the Greene family has continued to divide its time between Boone and Flagler Beach, near the vast inland farms of Hollar and Greene, from where produce — mainly cabbage and potatoes — are transported all along the east coast.

Since founded as a small business in 1963, Hollar and Greene Produce, its headquarters located at 230 Cabbage Row in Boone, is now the largest fresh-cabbage operation for retail in the United States.

A family favorite taken at the wedding of Dale’s granddaughter, Autumn Cook Smith, and the last photo that shows the entire Greene family together. Photo submitted.

Still collaborating with the local farmers in the Carolinas, which helped them get their start, the business ships cabbage from over 10 branch offices and nine states, using 50-plus Hollar and Greene owned trailer/ tractor rigs and state-of-the-art packing sheds. It also has a farm in nearby Mount Airy, in operation from June until December, where “the cool Blue Ridge summers offer the perfect weather for cabbage growth.”

Greene labored diligently to build the business and provide for their family, Betty said. “For many years, he not only helped grow the crops, but also loaded and hauled the produce, too. Dale loves to work and has been a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

He was always supportive of her interests, she added. “Anything I’ve wanted to do or needed to do, he’s been there for me.”

As a family, the Greenes enjoyed sporting events, especially, in later years, App State’s Mountaineer football. “Because our boys played football at ASU, we have continued to support the program and we go to all the games, whether at home or away,” she said.

They also supported the activities of their grandchildren — “from sports to dance.”

Dale, himself, didn’t care for traveling as much as she did, Betty said, “but we have enjoyed many trips together.”

Additional Obituary Information for Dale Luther Greene



Dale Greene is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hollar Greene; brother James Greene; and sister Kathleen Greene.



He is survived by five children: daughter Gwen Honeycutt and husband Keith; son Tony Greene and wife Terry; son Tim Greene and wife, April; daughter Pam Greene and fiance, David Trudzinski; son Jeff Greene and wife Emily. Fourteen grandchildren: Josh (Angela), Sheena, Seth (Maya), Kaley (Daniel), Autumn (Logan), Cameron, Sara Frances, Bryant, Jackson, Hattie Rose, Mitchell, Calvin, Margaret, and Elizabeth. Five great-grandchildren: Quincy, Ember, Ellis, Brewer and Athena Grace. Dale is also survived by sisters-in-law Judy Hollar Eller and Margaret W. Greene; brother-in-law Bob (Janette) as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Dale Greene will be held on Saturday, July 8, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Boone. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 in the sanctuary. Officiating will be Pastor Bud Russell, Pastor Sherrill Wellborn, and Rev. Allan Blume. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Praise Fund for future growth. Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607.



Online Condolences may be sent to the Greene Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

