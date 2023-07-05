Bistro Bocca Fundraiser and Raffle to Benefit the Tot Lot in Boone

By Kris Testori

Bocca Bistro restaurant in Boone is excited to announce that it will host a special benefit event on July 6th to raise money for the Tot Lot at the Watauga County Parks and Recreation Center. As part of their commitment to the community, Bocca Bistro will donate a portion of their sales on this day towards the cause.

In addition, Bocca Bistro will hold a raffle at 8:45 p.m.that evening with prizes including a $100 Bocca Bistro gift card, whole cheesecakes, bottles of wine, Bocca Bistro apparel, and five free lunch gift cards. Raffle tickets are $5.00 and are available at the restaurant, located in the Watauga Village Shopping Center.

Bocca Bistro’s owner, Marie Indiviglio Russo, planned the benefit to honor her mother, Jeanette Indiviglio, who passed away last July. Russo shared that she planned the fundraiser as was dreading the anniversary of her mother’s death. “She loved the Tot Lot,” Russo said. “My mom would sit for hours and watch the kids play. We decided to focus on the positive and honor her memory that day.” The funds raised from the benefit will be allocated towards equipment and landscaping improvements at the playground, ensuring that children in the community have a safe and enjoyable space to play.

The Tot Lot is a multi-generational playground located on the Watauga County Recreation Center Campus. The area features two playgrounds, several stand-alone play features, a sandbox, a walking path, and a picnic shelter. The Tot Lot also has gently used tricycles and small bicycles, donated by local Tot Lot users, for the enjoyment of everyone.

