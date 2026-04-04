On-the-Rise Class of 2026 revealed for FloydFest 26~Daydream (July 22-26, 2026)

CHECK, VA – April 2, 2026 — Today, Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. and Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. announce the award-winning festival’s On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2026, a quintessential cornerstone of the FloydFest brand, which fosters emerging talent by giving the next generation of up-and-coming performers a stage, a leg-up and an audience.

Sponsored by Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch, the On-the-Rise Class of 2026 includes Free Whenever, Frute, Jacoozy, Late Night Special, Moga Family Band, New Translations, Renee Christine, Stone Throwers, Tand and Teddy & The Rough Riders, each of which will pepper performances over the five days of FloydFest 26~Daydream, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 22 to 26, 2026, at its home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

Today’s On-the-Rise announcement follows the recent release of FloydFest 26~Daydream’s initial By-Day Schedules, available by visiting https://floydfest.com/schedule/by-day-schedules/. For those unable to commit to all five days of ‘Daydream,’ single-day GA tickets — as well as single-day GA pair+parking bundles — are now on sale by visiting www.floydfest.com and https://aftontickets.com/floydfest26daydream.

ARTISTS —

Daydream’s powerful quartet of 2026 headliners — GRAMMY Award-winning rock-and-soul juggernaut Tedeschi Trucks Band, rock-and-roll cultural legends My Morning Jacket, songcraft-alchemist Stephen Wilson Jr. and GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Lukas Nelson — plus today’s new additions join the notable grouping of artists previously announced: Larkin Poe, Railroad Earth, The Dip, The Word (Ft. Robert Randolph, John Medeski, & North Mississippi Allstars), Andy Frasco & The U.N., Amble, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Creekers, Penelope Road, Chuck Prophet & His Cumbia Shoes, Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Jason Scott & The High Heat, lespecial, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Tyler Ramsey, Parlor Greens, MT Jones, Zion Marley, Zach Person, Cruz Contreras & The Black Lillies, Coyote Island, Johnny Mullenax, Supertaste, Brother Wallace, The Animeros, Denitia, Valley Flower, Organ Fairchild, Isaac Hadden, Cam Clark & His Orchestra, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Mama Said String Band, Canyon Lights, Bella Rayne, The Weird Sisters, Music Road Co, Big Daddy Love Plays Mo-Grass, William Seymour’s Songwriter Showcase, plus FloydFest 25~Aurora On-the-Rise winner, Florencia & The Feeling, and runner-up, Hash The Band.

Showcasing Across-the-Way Productions, Inc.’s love and admiration for the remarkable local music scene, FloydFest 26~Daydream’s ‘Local Love’ lineup includes Blue Mule, Cassidy Snider & The Wranglers, Corey Hunley & The Millionaires, Father Sun, Freak Rangers, Jatoba, John & Friends, Kerosene Willy, Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, Ripejive, Solacoustix, The Sugar Hollows and Virginia Electric.

All artists on the first five announces (and all future announces) can be discovered and explored via extensive bios, links and playlists at https://floydfest.com/lineup/, as well as listened to on a special FloydFest 26~Daydream Spotify Playlist: https://tinyurl.com/FF26Playlist.

TICKETS —

Multiple ticket types are approaching sellout, so patrons are encouraged to secure tickets now by visiting either www.floydfest.comor https://aftontickets.com/floydfest26daydream.

New for 2026, FloydFest features a few new ticket-types, most notably the highly-requested return of the ‘Park & Camp Pass (20’x20’),’ plus the ‘ADA Park & Camp Pass (20’x20’).’ Another new ticket type for 2026, the ‘FloydFest VIP Glamp-Camp Bundle Package,’ is now sold out.

FloydFest’s Glamp-Camp Program continues to be one of the quickest offerings to sell-out annually, and a select few GA Glamp-Camp Bundle Packages remain, thus patrons are encouraged to buy soon. Underscoring Across-the-Way Productions and FestivalPark’s dedication to improving the onsite patron experience, dramatic improvements are underway at FloydFest’s GA Glamp-Camp campus, with sneak-peeks coming soon. Learn more about GA (and VIP) Glamp-Camp Packages by visiting https://floydfest.com/glamping/.

Hotel Travel Packages are now on sale for FloydFest 26~Daydream, with accommodation options at the iconic & historic Hotel Roanoke (VIP) and the modern & plush SpringHill Suites Roanoke (GA). FloydFest Hotel Travel Packages are available paired with either (2) 5-Day GA tickets or (2) 5-Day VIP tickets for FloydFest 26~Daydream, and include a five-night hotel stay (and all associated hotel amenities), roundtrip shuttle transportation to and from the festival Wednesday through Sunday, plus (2) FloydFest Merchandise Bundles. A limited number of GA & VIP Hotel Travel Packages are available, so act fast to claim this new boutique offering on www.floydfest.com or https://aftontickets.com/floydfest26daydream.