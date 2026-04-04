The Exchange Music Hall Presents: Umphrey’s McGee July 17

Roanoke, VA – April 2, 2026 — Roanoke, Va.’s new, premier venue, The Exchange Music Hall, located at 201 S. Jefferson Street, welcomes Umphrey’s McGee on Friday, July 17, 2026, presented by Across-the-Way Productions as a special stop on the genre-defying band’s Summer 2026 Tour.

Tickets for The Exchange Presents: Umphrey’s McGee – Summer 2026 go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 3, via https://theexchangeva.com/ & https://aftontickets.com/theexchange-umphreysmcgee. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the all-ages show, with Umphrey’s McGee taking the stage at 8 p.m. In addition to GA tickets, a small number of VIP tickets are also available for the July 17 concert, which feature exclusive access to The Exchange’s Mezzanine Level, including the Speakeasy and VIP bars.

With over 2,800 live shows, 15 studio albums and more than 27 years of musical evolution, Umphrey’s McGee continues to defy classification and expectation. Drawing fans from around the globe and across musical boundaries, the band has cultivated a devoted community rooted in spontaneity, precision and connection.

Pioneers at the intersection of music and technology, their live experience fuses cutting-edge production with fan-centric innovation, creating a space where longtime followers and newcomers alike feel at home. Genre lines blur as progressive rock, funk, jazz, metal, electronic and beyond converge into something unmistakably Umphrey’s.

More than just a band, Umphrey’s McGee is a living, breathing organism — constantly evolving, yet grounded in a singular mission: to create bold, immersive and memorable musical experiences.

Behind the year-round purposeful programming of The Exchange is Across-the-Way Productions, Inc., producers of the award-winning FloydFest. Since its inception in 2002, the art- and artist-forward FloydFest has earned a reputation as a tastemaker festival, providing a vibrant stage for musicians across a wide spectrum of genres. That legacy finds fresh energy with and within Roanoke’s new state-of-the-art music hall, which kicked off its new chapter with an unforgettable, sold-out concert with Grace Potter and Holy Roller on New Year’s Eve 2025.

But The Exchange is just one spoke of a bold new cultural hub for Downtown Roanoke, sharing the storied space with The Promissory (https://thepromissoryhotel.com/), a 27-room boutique hotel featuring spacious suites and heaps of character and modern style, and the soon-to-come ¡Suerte! (https://suerteroa.com/), a Spanish-style restaurant helmed by celebrated Roanoke restauranteur J.P. Powell located in the building’s vibrant atrium.