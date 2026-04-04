MOVIE REVIEW: Project Hail Mary

By Bob Garver

It has been just over ten years since viewers were first introduced to the work of sci-fi author Andy Weir with Ridley Scott’s “The Martian.” In that film, a scientist (Matt Damon) was stuck on a planet millions of miles from Earth and forced to use his wits to survive against near-insurmountable odds, often punctuating his actions with smart-aleck remarks that only he could hear. New Weir adaptation “Project Hail Mary” is different. In this film, a scientist (Ryan Gosling) is stuck on a spaceship millions of miles from Earth and forced to use his wits to survive against near-insurmountable odds, often punctuating his actions with smart-aleck remarks that only he can hear… until he has an alien buddy that can hear them.

Dr. Ryland Grace (Gosling) is on mission to save the Sun (and consequently Earth) from a bacteria that is severely diminishing its output. He’s not what you’d call a “likely” hero (just a schoolteacher with some controversial theories), and he doesn’t exactly “volunteer” for the mission. Sketchy mission organizer Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) has to use some nefarious means to get him on the ship, but only because she truly believes his way of thinking makes him the best hope for humanity. His “way of thinking” doesn’t extend to knowing how his spaceship works after over a century in an induced coma. After Grace spends a few days flopping around the ship, the whole vessel is intercepted by an alien spacecraft.

Piloting the new ship is a creature that comes to be known as Rocky (voiced by James Ortiz, once he has a voice), because his body is so rock-like. He’s on a mission to save his own planet from the same problems plaguing the Sun. Not having many ideas of his own, his plan is to abduct Grace so they can pool their resources. Of course, Grace doesn’t really know what he’s doing either, but after a tedious process of learning to communicate with one another, the two of them start hatching something resembling a plan to save their respective worlds. And they might just become friends in the process. Okay, I won’t make it suspenseful, they become friends.

Grace and Rocky’s friendship is really odd, considering that they never knew the other’s species even existed until they met in outer space. Also, neither can so much as breathe the air on the other’s ship. Grace has to keep his helmet on in Rocky’s, and Rocky has to travel around Grace’s in what I can only describe as a hamster ball. But through inspiring determination, they make it work. And though the attitude is usually kept light, there are very high stakes for both parties. Entire planets need to be saved and sacrifices need to be made. Will those sacrifices have to include our heroes’ ability to get home? How about their very lives? Can they even have a mission successful enough to warrant these kinds of questions?

The story of “Project Hail Mary” is very familiar territory, especially if you’ve seen “The Martian.” I joked about it earlier, but Gosling’s character is basically a carbon copy of Damon’s in that film. And the friendship with Rocky has been done before too, in any number of movies where a human has to work together with an animal or alien (“E.T.” comes to mind). Fortunately, the writing, acting, and directing from the ever-enjoyable Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are all crisp enough to make this a decent version of a cookie-cutter space adventure. It could probably stand to eat up less time, but for the most part, “Project Hail Mary” is worth cheering on as much as your favorite sports team making the titular play.

Grade: B-

“Project Hail Mary” is rated PG-13 for some thematic material and suggestive references. Its running time is 156 minutes.