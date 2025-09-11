Foxx Introduces SOAR ACT IMPROVEMENTS ACT

WASHINGTON – Last week Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement after introducing the SOAR Act Improvements Act, legislation that makes targeted improvements to the only federally funded school choice program in the nation to help children from low-income families in Washington, D.C. succeed.

“School choice has the power to improve the lives and trajectories of our nation’s future leaders – there’s no question or debate about it. Washington, D.C. is a prime example of where school choice is working in our nation, and countless young men and women from low-income families are receiving a quality education that will propel them to new heights,” said Representative Foxx.

“The SOAR Act Improvements Act helps reauthorize the District’s successful Opportunity Scholarship Program (OSP) that provides low-income children scholarships so they can attend a private school in the District. This bill reauthorizes the program for an additional seven years while providing program administrators increased flexibility to run the program efficiently. It also improves how funds appropriated from Congress are allocated within the program. This is an opportunity to do the right things for the right reasons, and I look forward to this legislation’s full consideration in the House.”