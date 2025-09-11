The 47th Annual VALLE COUNTY FAIR Scheduled for October 18, 2025

VALLE CRUCIS, NC — The colors, flavors, sights and sounds of harvest season in the Blue Ridge Mountains all come together at the Valle Country Fair (VCF) in scenic Valle Crucis, North Carolina, on October 18th. Craftspeople from across the region, High Country musicians and the community of Valle Crucis are all busy putting together an extra-joyful celebration this year to purge the disappointment caused when Hurricane Helene forced the cancellation of the 2024 Fair.

“We had to cancel last year’s fair after the hurricane, but we did manage to raise almost $100,000 for community outreach,” said VCF Co-chair David Johnston. “This community fair exists to raise money for our neighbors in need, which as you can imagine are greater than ever.”

Begun in 1979 as a small church fundraiser, during its first 45 years the Valle Country Fair raised over $1.25 million for human service organizations and families in crisis. Since that vital relief stream was interrupted in 2024, sponsors are doubly dedicated to welcoming thousands of fairgoers to fill up on barbecue and Brunswick Stew while they peruse more than 140 crafts booths, all accompanied by the sounds of Appalachian music and the color of autumn leaves.

The Valle Country Fair is always held in Valle Crucis, North Carolina, on the third Saturday in October (October 18, 2025). The harvest-season celebration takes over the fields in front of the Valle Crucis Conference Center, located on NC Highway 194 between Valle Crucis and Banner Elk. Admission to the one-day festival of mountain traditions is FREE, and ample parking is available in the adjoining field for $10 per vehicle.

“Beth and I are honored to have the opportunity to continue this event that has done so much for Watauga and Avery counties over the past 48 years,” said VCF Co-chair David Johnston. “Our Church is the main sponsor, but it is a true community effort. Come help stir the apple butter, fill up on the food, and enjoy the music and crafts!”

Media sponsors for VCF 2025 are Curtis Media Group with WATA radio and Mountain Times Publications.

The event is hosted by Holy Cross Episcopal Church in cooperation with the Valle Crucis Conference Center. Proceeds are used to provide relief to local families with emergency needs. For more information, contact Holy Cross Church at 828-963-4609 or visit the Fair on the Web at www.vallecountryfair.org.