Remembering the life of Josh Moretz



Written by: Sam Garrett

Joshua (Josh) D. Moretz passed away suddenly at home on August 5, 2025. Josh was born May 22, 1980 in Boone, NC to Tommy and Jan Moretz.

Josh began a career in the printing industry before the age of 10 working with his mother and grandfather Joe Minor. He was with the family business, Minor’s Printing, until it was sold. He continued his career with Precision Printing, working for them for nearly 20 years. His dream was to establish his own company. That dream became a reality in the fall of 2024 when he became a partner in a new venture called High Country Printing and Signs.

The most important part of his life was his 17-year-old daughter, Maura. As a single dad, he was so proud of her. She was his entire world, as he was hers.

Josh was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Boone, NC and is survived by his parents, Tommy and Jan Moretz of Boone, NC; his daughter, Maura Moretz of Boone, NC, his brother, Jacob Moretz and wife Beth of Lenoir; his girlfriend, Summer Morrison of Boone; Aunts, Pat Weaver of Boone; Sandy Moretz of Boone; Uncles, Ted Moretz and wife Lois of Concord; Joe Minor and wife Juanita of Charlotte, NC; Phil Minor and wife Lynda of Keystone Heights, FL; Nephews, Hayden Moretz and Andrew Moretz and cousins, James Reed-Moretz, Carson Reed-Moretz, Patrick Minor, Adam Minor, Jennifer Teske, Amanda Trivett and Paige Sheppard.

Memorials may be made for Josh’s daughter at https://gofund.me/c0c7a450 or to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.

Memorial service

Josh’s family held memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 30, 2025 at Grace Lutheran Church. Hampton Funeral Service of Boone managed arrangements. During the service, family members and some members of the community shared their memories of Josh.

Jacob Moretz, Josh’s older brother, shared that playing in the woods near their house was a consistent activity and that they would ride bikes and skateboard for hours as children. He told a story about when Josh was first born and he was on the elevator going up to the room to meet Josh for the first time. He remembered his dad being so proud to introduce him to his younger brother.

“I was always so proud of you,” Jacob said. “We have always been so proud of you.”

Josh’s daughter Maura Moretz remembered her father working hard to support her.

“He was always working and giving,” Maura said. “Whenever anyone needed help, he was the first one to help.”

Josh’s girlfriend Summer Morrison shared about their love for each other.

“He was the first man who let me be me, never wanting to change me,” Summer said

“Josh had a kind and gentle spirit,” Josh’s Aunt Sandy Moretz said. “Even as a child, he would never hurt anyone or anything.”

She recalled how the community remembered Josh.

“Josh was known in Watauga County and kind of famous for his venison jerky and his ribs and wings,” Sandy said.

Sandy also shared a story to underscore how thoughtful and kind Josh was.

“Years ago, Pat backed her car into a ditch and AAA was called to pull the car out,” Sandy said. “From that day forward, Josh would always back out our vehicles for us. That was the kind of man he was.”

High Country Printing and Signs

I first met Josh back in 2022, A couple of months after we met, I needed help with a mailing and went to speak to Randy Osborne at the Boone Post Office. “I have been working with Josh for over 15 years and there is no one else I would recommend in the High Country to help with a mailing, Osborne said. “I trust him and am proud to recommend him.”

I reached out to Josh and he helped me with a mailing. I knew from our first meeting I liked him. He was smart and sincere. He knew everything about bulk and EDDM mailings, was kind, enjoyed life with a smile and seemed to laugh a lot.

After our first mailing, I called and asked him to send me an invoice and to let me know what kind of beer he liked. He sent the invoice and said he liked Crown Royal Black. He laughed and smiled when he came to my office to pick up his check and I had his bottle open with two glasses waiting for him.

A few months later, while doing another mailing, he shared more about his experience in the printing industry and talked about wanting to open his own shop one day. Then, during spring 2024, SOS Printing was planning to close its operation, so I called Josh. The timing was right to open High Country Printing and Signs.

For nearly a year, he built the business from scratch. Imagine a new business officially opening the week before Hurricane Helene. Josh was so well known, trusted and loved by his clients that by the third month in the aftermath of Helene, High Country Printing and Signs was on the verge of breaking even. Josh knew how to do everything, understood customer service, basic elements of design and how to create great print jobs. He was the perfect partner.

Each week, between print jobs and sign installations, I got to hear about Maura. He would talk about her experiences at school and work, funny conversations they had, and dreams he had for her. He loves Maura so much; it just was a part of his casual conversations. I did not know Maura, but it felt like I knew her based on how often he spoke of her. Josh was so proud of Maura and worked hard so she could have a better life.

Josh had a great smile, an unforgettable laugh and sincerely cared about people and his work. He was one-of-a-kind and is missed. With a glass of Crown Royal in my hand, cheers to you, Josh!