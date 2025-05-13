Blowing Rock Community Library Receives Donation of Handcrafted Reading Tables for Community Room

(Pictured Left to Right) Liz Jones, Secretary, Blowing Rock Community Library Association, Phylis Ryan, Membership, Blowing Rock Community Library Association, Jean Kitchin, Hodge Kitchin, Jamie Dixey, Blowing Rock Community Library Association, Shelley Pendleton, President, Blowing Rock Community Library Association, Saralyn Kader, Children’s Library, Blowing Rock Community Library Association

The Blowing Rock Community Library recently received a generous donation of four handcrafted, maple and cypress wood tables for the library’s Community Room. The handcrafted tables were donated by Jean and Hodge Kitchin and the Blowing Rock Civic Association. During the winter months, Blowing Rock Library Association Member Jamie Dixey took on the task of refinishing the library’s seven large reading tables. She found that four of the library tables had significant wear and would need repair. Dixey then put a call out to the community asking for assistance. Her request was quickly answered with a generous offer to replace the tables from The Blowing Rock Civic Association together with Jean and Hodge Kitchin, longtime residents of Blowing Rock.

Hodge Kitchin is the owner of Scotland Neck Heart Pine, Scotland Neck, North Carolina, a company that specializes in the production of rare cuts of Antique Reclaimed Heart Pine, Old Growth Heart Pine, Wormy Chestnut, Reclaimed Barnwood, and a diverse selection of native American hardwoods. The company has filled orders for the White House, The Vice- President’s Mansion and Monticello among others and was more than happy to support the donation of the meticulously crafted reading tables to the historic library.

Shelley Pendleton, President of the Blowing Rock Community Library Association, was excited to receive the tables on behalf of the library. “With heartfelt thanks, we recognize the donation of these beautifully handcrafted tables — timeless pieces that will serve our community for generations to come.”

The Blowing Rock Library Association will recognize Jean and Hodge Kitchin and The Blowing Rock Civic Association for the donation on Thursday, May 15, during the annual Spring Social. For more information about the event, please visit the library’s website @ https://www.blowingrocklibrary.com/ . The Library Spring Social is free and open to the public.

The Blowing Rock Community Library was established in 1923. It is located at 1022 Main Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina.