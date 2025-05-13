Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 13th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Debra “Debbie” (Greene) Miller

October 13, 1957 ~ May 5, 2025

Mrs. Debra “Debbie” Greene Miller, age 67, of Morning Dove Lane, Boone, passed away Monday morning, May 5, 2025, at her home. Born October 13, 1957, in Watauga County, she was a daughter of William Lee and Mildred Greer Greene. She was formerly employed at ASU in the Department of Environmental Services.

Debbie dearly loved her family, and her favorite pastime was camping with Tommy and their Christian friends.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Miller; brother, Bill Greene and wife Chris, of Boone; nephew, Chad Greene and wife, Ashley, of Boone, great nephews, Ansley and Beau Greene and Briggs; and stepchildren Jeff and Tish Miller.

Services for Debbie will be private.

Memorials in memory of Debbie may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607

Helen Jean Nairns

May 8, 2025

Helen Jean Nairns, age 95, has passed away Thursday May 8, 2025.

Helen was born in Cleveland, Ohio to parents Otto and Mary Nicol Hildebrand. There she attended Independence High School where she began laying the foundation for a life of dedication and care. She went on to become a nursing home administrator working tirelessly until her retirement at 72. In her retirement, Helen embraced a new chapter filled with love and purpose as she devoted 16 years to raising her adopted great granddaughter.

Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years Robert Nairns; sisters June Langner, May Hejl, and Betty Connelly; and brother Harold Hildenbrand.

She is survived by daughter Michelle (Thomas) Borkowski of Banner Elk, NC; son William (Nancy) of Florida; adopted family LaRaye (Phil) of Sugar Mountain,NC; four granddaughters Julie (Ted) Elliott of Wilmington, NC; Melissa (Bryant) Smith of Summerville, SC; Jennifer (Derek) Mitchell of Spring Hill, FL; Angela Jones of Oviedo, FL five grandsons Ryan (Tom Palmer) Borkowski of Colton, NY; Wesley Borkowski of Banner Elk, NC; Travis Nairns of Texas City, TX; Anthony (Danielle) Nairns of St. Thomas, VI; two great grandsons Isaiah Borkowski of Banner Elk, NC; Micheal Jones of Oviedo, FL; four great granddaughters Maddox Harding of Lady Lake, FL; Angeline Nairns of St Thomas, VI; Alana Jones of Oviedo, FL; Charlotte Nairns of St Thomas, VI; adopted great granddaughter Addison Rudicile of Atlanta, GA; and sister Alice Manke of Independence, OH

Her warmth, strength, and unwavering commitment to family will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way Boone NC 28607

Services for Helen will be determined at a later date.

Edgar Wallace Harmon

July 26, 1928 – May 4, 2025

Edgar Wallace Harmon, 96, of Sugar Grove, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. He was born July 26, 1928, in Sugar Grove and it was his lifelong home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph G. Harmon and Mary Moore Harmon of Sugar Grove, NC, and by his two brothers, Howard J. Harmon of Fletcher, NC, and Russell L. Harmon of Sugar Grove, NC.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Doris Sparks Harmon, and by his five beloved nieces, Marilyn Byrd (Marvin), Ladonna Brawley (David), Marcia Harmon, Alicia Shope (Dale), and Andrea Wilson. He is also survived by six great-nieces and great-nephews and their families: Meghan Brawley Woodlief (Bryan), Melissa Brawley Antaya (Mike), Matthew Duncan (Jen), Adam Brawley, John Wilson, and Jami Byrd Rohde (Seth).

Mr. Harmon was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served honorably as a Corporal stationed in Germany. He was a public safety officer at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, for many years and countless ASU co-workers and alumni recall his kind and empathetic responses to calls for assistance both day and night. He also helped run the family farm throughout his life.

Mr. Harmon was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church in Sugar Grove, NC, where he served as deacon for many years and where he enjoyed the distinction of being the oldest surviving member of the congregation. A man of strong faith, he treasured his church family and greater community and is survived by countless friends.

Although Mr. Harmon retained the family home in Sugar Grove, he was recently a resident at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock, NC. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the people working in this facility for the excellent and compassionate care given to our “Uncle Ed.”

The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home at 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, NC. Funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Daniel Lawrence at 2:00 pm. followed by interment at Cable Cemetery in Sugar Grove, NC.

Janice Armfield Willenborg

November 26, 1942 – May 7, 2025

Janice Armfield Willenborg, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at The Cranberry House of Avery County, NC. She was born November 26, 1942, in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Willenborg, her parents, Claude Armfield Jr. and Mary Sue Wall Armfield, her brother Phillip Wall Armfield.

She is survived by her brother, Claude Armfield III “Duff” of Hudson, NC.

She formerly attended UNC Greensboro and was employed by Sea lines Corporation in Hilton Head South Carolina, and by Ingersoll Rand, in Charlotte, NC.

Janice grew up loving horses and was an accomplished equestrian, winning numerous horse shows in the Carolinas, Virginia, and Shelbyville, TN, with her champion walking horse, “Merry – Go – Round.”

She loved boating, sailing and water skiing at Lake Norman, when she lived in Denver, NC.

There is no memorial service scheduled at this time.

Jacob Cowee Rardin IV

September 19, 1951 – May 7, 2025

acob “Jake” Cowee Rardin IV was born September 19, 1951 in Huntington, WV to Jacob Cowee Rardin III and Jane Galigher Rardin. He went to school at Saint Joseph’s and later went to The Blue Ridge School for Boys where he played the keyboard and back up vocals in his band, “Realms of Reason.” He attended University of South Carolina and Northwood Institute in Michigan. He then spent 25yrs in the auto business running one of the oldest Ford Dealerships in the country, Galigher Ford. There, he famously turned an empty office into a recording studio.



His true passion came after attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting 37 years ago. Upon finding true peace and sobriety, he went into recovery and dedicated his life to helping others from the bonds of alcoholism and drug abuse. He spent the latter half of his life speaking to those in rehab centers, prisons and detox centers about getting off of drugs and alcohol and connecting with God. His dedication to helping others is how most people remember him. He could always be found in a coffee shop or a meeting and was always a helping hand.



Jake was goofy. He loved to make children laugh. He always used funny voices, and encouraged his kids to follow their dreams. He was creative and always trying to foster creativity in others. He was a firefighter, pilot, musician, father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, and a lover of apple pie with ice cream. He took a drawing class later in life, and he attempted every style of music. He prayed for everyone. He wished peace for all, and judged few. He lived many lives, yet knew who he was. He loved his youth and looked back on it fondly, but knew Boone, NC was where he was supposed to be. He was charitable, he was simple, and he loved his wife. Jake’s faith in Jesus was the most important thing in his life and that faith was demonstrated daily as he loved whomever was in front of him be it an addict, a grandchild or a stranger. His desire was for all to find the hope and joy that he had found in Christ.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother and son, Jacob “Jack” Cowee Rardin V. He is survived by his wife, Bobbi C. Rardin; his two daughters, Sarah Hale Rardin and Jane Ashmore Rardin; his sisters, Mimi Vass, Amy Rardin, and Tulley Kellner; his stepchildren, Kelly (James) Dodzweit, Mark (April) Kesnig, Katie (Keith) Barreto, Kristen (Matt) Grasso, and Tamara (Michael) Bracken; 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Jake had a very special place in his heart for his grandchildren and loved them endlessly.



Please join us for a celebration of life service on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, between 12:30 – 2:30 pm at Harvest House Church, 247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone, NC. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 12268, Newport News, VA, 23612. Jakes’s passion was to see the addicted set free through the knowledge of Jesus Christ. His music and message can be free found at www.iworldband.org

David Anthony Evans

October 7, 1960 – May 8, 2025

David Anthony Evans, age 64, died Thursday, May 8, 2025. He was born in Savannah, GA, on October 7, 1960. David spent the last years of his life in Boone, NC.



Prior to that, he lived in Savannah and Richmond Hill, GA. He graduated from Benedictine Military School. David most recently lived and worked at Hebron Colony, a community he deeply loved, along with the many friends who became family to him in North Carolina. His love for golf, Georgia Southern Football and Southern rock music was unmatched.



David was preceded in death by his wife, Shelley C. Evans; his parents, Joseph F. Evans and Winifred Evans; and his brothers, Joe Evans and Patrick Evans.



He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Westendorf, and son-in-law, Jake Westendorf, of Rincon; his grandson, Logan Westendorf, of Rincon; his sister, Anne, of Rincon; and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Hebron Colony Ministries, Inc. in Boone, NC.

Allen Clawson

November 14, 1953 – May 3, 2025

Allen Clawson, age 71, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at his residence.

He was born on November 14, 1953 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late James Lloyd Clawson and the late Kathleen Johnson Clawson.

Allen served as the Pastor of Buck Mountain Holiness Church for the past 42 years. Preaching and serving his Lord was the passion of his life.

