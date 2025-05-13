Your Future Boone Jaycee Park! Public Input Session for Boone Park Improvements May 16

On Friday, May 16th, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Town of Boone staff will host a public input session to learn more about how the public views the Boone Jaycee Park and what improvements the community would like to see at the park. The public input session will be at the Boone Jaycee Park, located at 728 Horn in the West Drive.

Boone Jaycee Park is the most centrally located, Town-owned park in Boone. For over 30 years, it has served as a recreational space for children and families to enjoy the outdoors, featuring swings, slides, climbing equipment, and more. Now, alongside upgrades at Daniel Boone Park, such as parking lot resurfacing and infrastructure improvements to the Horn in the West Amphitheater, the Town of Boone has identified a need to modernize the Boone Jaycee Park to better serve all families.

To pursue grant funding for these upgrades, the Town is seeking input from the community on what they would like to see at Boone Jaycee Park. Community feedback will help ensure the park reflects the needs and desires of Boone residents.

The public input session on May 16th will be a casual pop-up event. Town staff will be on site to listen to ideas, answer questions, and gather feedback about the park’s current features and potential improvements.

Additionally, a more detailed questionnaire is available at the following link: https://forms.gle/KcP2US9PN9Vdb9SU9. All Town of Boone community members are encouraged to participate. The questionnaire will remain open until Friday, May 31st, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Laney Wise, Grants Coordinator/Communications, at laney.wise@townofboone.net or (828) 268-6200.