Moses, The Musical Splashes into Banner Elk Presbyterian Church

(Banner Elk) Lees-McRae Summer Theatre kicks off its 41st season with a lighthearted, fast-paced show created by the local trio of Janet Speer, John Oaks and Tommy Oaks. Moses, the Musical splashes on stage with toe‑tapping tunes, larger‑than‑life miracles, and one very reluctant hero who discovers he’s destined for something extraordinary. Shows will be May 13 at 7 p.m., May 14 at 7 p.m., and May 17 at 3 p.m. at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. Admission is free with “pay-what-you-wish” donations going to Lees-McRae Summer Theatre.

In 1998, the writing trio put their creative efforts together to write Moses, the Musical. The show was presented during the 1999 Lees-McRae Summer Season.

“Summer Theater is excited to present an updated version of Moses,” says Writer and Director Janet Speer. “From palace halls to parted seas, this entertaining musical transforms an epic journey into a joyful, high‑energy adventure that the whole family can cheer for.”

This same trio of writers created From the Mountaintop: The Edgar Tufts Story, Norman Rockwell Story, The (W)right Sister, 1940: A New Musical, and several other musicals that have thrilled local audiences.

Fittingly, it will be performed inside a church sanctuary. “We are thrilled that Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is providing the space to present this show to the community,” adds Music Director Nina Allbert. “Many members of the church choir will join the cast of local talents.”

Seating for Moses, the Musical is general admission. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each show. Donations will be collected before and after the show. Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is located at 420 College Drive SW, Banner Elk. For more information about Lees-McRae Summer Theatre and three additional shows this season, go to www.lmc.edu/summertheatre.