App State Gospel Choir Uplifts Campus and Local Community Through Song

For nearly 50 years, members of the Gospel Choir at Appalachian State University have been uplifting the campus and local community through song in the Black religious tradition. According to hundreds of its alumni, the choir serves as more than just an elective course for students; it’s a vehicle for cultural expression and a welcoming family that provides a sense of home.

Established in 1976 as part of App State’s Black Expo Week, the choir was formed by retired App State Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Willie Fleming ’80 ’84, who was a first-year student at the time, along with his friends and App State alumni Daisy Logan Hoyle ’77 and Daryll Howell ’78. They wanted to help inform the campus community about African American cultural traditions during a strained time in American history, Fleming said.

“When my class came to App State, we came with an energy of celebration,” said Fleming. “We formed the choir with a purpose, to show the App State Community that we belong here. We bring something to the table and we want to show you our culture. That is what Black History Month is about today — celebrating and showcasing who we are as a culture.”

App State’s Gospel Choir performs at the Broyhill Music Center in 2013. App State University Communications photo

Gospel, which means good news, is a music genre that relies heavily on the oral traditions of African American culture. It uses rhythms and a call and response style of singing that are popular in African American churches and used to inspire and uplift its participants and audiences. According to several choir alumni, gospel music and attending church are central to many African American families.

“Gospel music — the rhythm and rote teaching of it — is internalized by the participants,” said Dr. DaVaughn Miller, associate professor of music and director of the App State Gospel Choir. “There is medicine in the music that is cathartic — lifting your mind and soul above day-to-day challenges.”

Dr. James Douthit, dean of App State’s Hayes School of Music, explained that gospel music has multiple influences and a vast heritage of culture and expression, tracing back to the earliest American musical genres. “The music offers a unique blend of expression through faith and community, and it embraces applicable themes shared around multiple cultures and expressions of faith,” he said.

The 1986 App State Gospel Choir is pictured during rehearsal in the Broyhill Music Center. Pictured at far left in the third row is retired App State Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Willie Fleming ’80 ’84, who founded the choir in 1976 along with App State alumni Daisy Logan Hoyle ’77 and Daryll Howell ’78. App State University Archives photo

App State Gospel Choir members rehearse for a concert in 1986. App State University Archives photo

Gospel Choir performances are part of the approximately 200 concerts and recitals presented by the Hayes School of Music each academic year.

For Gospel Choir President Alisha Patton, a senior psychology major from Huntersville, the choir has been one of the most influential and integral parts of her App State Experience, she said.

“Gospel Choir has allowed me to sing in a group that is full of support and encouragement toward my personal and spiritual growth,” said Patton, adding, “It has quickly become a family I never want to leave.”

The App State Gospel Choir performs outside Anne Belk Hall in 2009. Since its establishment in 1976, the choir has performed for local, state, national and international audiences. App State University Communications photo

Growing a voice for community

In its earliest years, App State’s Gospel Choir was part of the university’s Black Student Association, housed under the Division of Student Affairs. The choir practiced in numerous facilities across the Boone campus, including Plemmons Student Union and I.G. Greer Hall, with its practices drawing regular audiences of students, faculty and staff, as well as members of the public. This would often lead to a post-practice “prayer and praise,” said Fleming, that allowed both the choir members and those in attendance to build community with one another.

Over the years, the choir has made numerous tours, performing for national and international audiences. Past performances include:

The National Gospel Choir Competition in Atlanta.

Performing in Nassau, Bahamas.

Command performances for poets Nikki Giovanni and Maya Angelou.

Opening for musician Michael W. Smith.

Performing with the Marching Mountaineers during an App State football game halftime show.

App State Gospel Choir members practice for a concert. The choir has been helping students feel at home at App State since it was formed in 1976. App State University Communications photo

Members of App State’s Gospel Choir walk in a parade along King Street in downtown Boone. App State University Communications photo

Lynn Patterson ’89, university program specialist in App State University Libraries, was part of the App State Gospel Choir that went on tour to the Bahamas and described the experience — her first time traveling abroad — as “life-altering.”

“I also remember traveling to some of the churches of choir members,” Patterson said. “Those were always fun trips, where we were able to meet the parents and loved ones of our choir family.”

The Gospel Choir experienced significant growth during the ’80s and the ’90s, its membership swelling from an inaugural 25 individuals to hundreds of members. In the late ’80s, two key events took place: Fleming secured academic credit for students who assisted in leading the choir, and the choir was moved under the music department — now known as the Hayes School of Music.

During this time period, the choir traveled to and performed at several African American churches in Western North Carolina — sharing not only inspirational music but information to prospective App State students. After the performances, sessions were held in which currently enrolled App State students and choir members would talk with audience members interested in attending App State.

Additionally, the choir performed concerts at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, said Fleming. “Many of the college’s students and student-athletes would join our choir while enrolled there, and several of these students continued their degree programs at App State,” he said.

Over the last decade, the choir experienced a small downturn in its numbers. However, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, its membership has begun to grow, and its affiliation with campus faith groups, such as InterVarsity, has become stronger, according to Miller.

“The App State Gospel Choir changed my life and helped define my overall App State Experience,” said choir alumnus Dontrell Parson ’01 ’07, director of graduate admissions and recruitment at App State. “It was an opportunity of a lifetime, and one I will always treasure. We were one voice and one sound looking to uplift others through music.”

Ilayai Monroe, a senior English major from Charlotte, center, gives a solo performance of “Broken But I’m Healed” with the App State Gospel Choir during a concert held Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Lisl Kuutti Doughton

A resonating tradition continues

When Fleming left his leadership role with the choir in 1993, his legacy continued. Several directors — including Dr. Tony McNeill, Dr. Diane White, Dr. Jason Thompson and Miller — have led the choir and kept it moving forward, each bringing their individual talents to the program.

In addition to its faculty and staff directors, the choir has experienced student leadership along with accompanying musicians who have joined its performances. According to Miller, everyone who is involved with the choir gets a voice regarding the music that is performed. They also have opportunities to step into the spotlight through solo roles.

The Gospel Choir will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026. Miller said he is looking forward to continuing the growth and development of the choir and making sure its capacity to build community flourishes.

“As I prepare for our 50th anniversary, I want to honor the legacy Dr. Fleming created,” Miller stated. “I want to create a performance that acknowledges all the gospel influences over those 50 years. And I want our local community to be a part of telling our story.”

Fleming said that when he returned to App State for a Gospel Choir performance, he realized “the choir is bigger than its leaders,” adding that the choir has taken on an intercultural environment, with its leaders and directors introducing and expanding the style of gospel.

“Gospel music makes you want to dance, move toward praise and more,” said Patton. “It uniquely touches the soul in ways simple words can’t fully grasp.”

Interested in joining the App State Gospel Choir? The choir is open to all students attending App State and rehearses on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6:05 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Broyhill Music Center (Room 214). An audition is not required. Students can join the choir through Engage or by enrolling in MUS 1117 during registration, earning one hour of academic credit. Contact Gospel Choir Director DaVaughn Miller at millerdl@appstate.edu for more information.

Retired App State Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Willie Fleming ’80 ’84. Photo by Marie Freeman

Dr. DaVaughn Miller, associate professor of music and director of App State’s Gospel Choir. Photo by Chase Reynolds

Dontrell Parson ’01 ’07, App State director of graduate admissions and recruitment. Photo by Marie Freeman

App State Gospel Choir President Alisha Patton, a senior psychology major from Huntersville. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

About the Hayes School of Music

The Hayes School of Music prepares young musicians for professional lives as performers, composers, music educators, music therapists, conductors and music industry professionals, ensuring the next generation of musical leadership for the state, region and nation. Noted for quality instruction by national and internationally recognized faculty musicians, the school offers four undergraduate degree programs and three graduate-level programs. Learn more at https://music.appstate.edu.

