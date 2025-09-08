St. Mary of the Hills welcomes SoLa Bazaar on Sunday, September 14

Blowing Rock, NC, Appalachian-Turkish fusion trio SoLa Bazaar brings their unique blend of haunting vocal harmonies and spontaneous instrumental improvisation to the next free concert at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church on Sunday afternoon, September 14, at 3 pm.

Appalachian fiddler Meade Richter, guitarist Savash Altuntash, and percussionist Jonathan Priest bring their experience in international musical circles to create music that has been described as “compelling, emotional, and dynamic.” Accessible and mesmerizing, the music tells stories of seeking enlightenment, overcoming hardship, and finding joy.

The Summer Concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music at St. Mary’s and features a variety of local and AppState artists once a month on Sunday afternoons from May through October. All concerts are free and everyone is welcome. Fall concerts will feature the Mountain Laurels, and pianist Bair Shagdaron. The church is located on Main Street in Blowing Rock.