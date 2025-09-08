Blowing Rock Art & History Museum Announces Winners of the Eighth Annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival Show and Sale

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (SEPT. 8, 2025)—The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) is proud to announce the winners of the Eighth Annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival Show and Sale. The Festival, organized and coordinated by BRAHM, ran from August 19 through August 23, 2025, culminating in a Show and Sale judged by noted plein air painter Kyle Buckland.

With more than 100 participating artists and 182 works submitted, the following winners were recognized:

1st Place—Jean Cauthen, “Misty Morning on Morris”

2nd Place—Jill McGannon, “High Country Eye Candy”

3rd Place—Nanci Charpentier, “Beyond Heart Pond”

Honorable Mentions

Karl Bostwik, “Levitation”

Maryann Grib, “Moses Cone Vista”

Lyudmila Tomova Clark, “Golden Hour at Blair Farm”

Jacob Daniels, “Flat Top Fog”

Bryan Murphy, “Sunny Trail”

Jim Rehak, “Blue Ridge Rhythms”

Community support was extraordinary, with 107 works purchased during the Show and Sale. Each piece reflected the artists’ unique interpretations of the Blue Ridge vistas and the village of Blowing Rock.

“The Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival highlights both the extraordinary creativity of plein air artists and the enduring beauty of the High Country,” said Jennifer Garonzik, Festival Director and plein air artist. “The Show and Sale is a vibrant showcase where visitors and residents alike can connect with this special genre of painting—and perhaps take a piece of Blowing Rock home with them.”

About the Festival and Future Plans

The Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival, coordinated by BRAHM, was established to celebrate plein air painting and to spotlight Blowing Rock and the High Country as a destination for this artistic tradition. Blowing Rock itself has a deep connection to the plein air movement, having inspired American artist Elliott Daingerfield, who summered and often painted Plein Air in the town from 1886 until his death in 1932.

Festival organizers are currently reviewing feedback from both participating artists and patrons to strengthen future events. Dates for the 2026 Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival will be announced in October 2025. BRAHM welcomes input from artists, collectors, and visitors to ensure the Festival continues to meet its goals of elevating plein air art and highlighting the cultural richness of the High Country.

About Festival Judge: Kyle Buckland

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1984, Kyle Buckland developed an early appreciation for art and nature, inspired by a childhood home filled with art objects and books. At 14, after reading John Rewald’s *The History of Impressionism*, he became captivated by French plein air painters, particularly Monet, whose use of color and light deeply influenced him. A year later, his family relocated to Southwestern Virginia, where the Appalachian landscape fueled his lifelong passion for painting outdoors.

By 16, Buckland was developing a style rooted in Impressionist philosophy, marked by expressive brushwork and attention to atmospheric color. His work has been exhibited widely, featured in *Plein Air Magazine*, and collected nationally and internationally. Buckland is a resident artist at the William King Museum of Art’s Artlab in Abingdon, Virginia, and was inducted into the Plein Air Painters of the Southeast in 2021.

Festival Sponsors

The Festival was made possible by the generous support of sponsors: an anonymous donor, Sue Glenn Blowing Rock Properties, Hemlock Inn/Bryan & Donna Summers, The Blowing Rock Country Club, Tweetsie Railroad, The Blowing Rock Attraction, Chetola Resort, Dana & Robert Guzzo, Coleman Burgess & John Jordan, and Stephanie & Cliff Rogers. In-kind sponsors included Blick Art Materials.

About the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) curates, preserves, educates, and inspires. Rooted in the creative cultures of Appalachia, BRAHM seeks to cultivate a community that extends beyond its walls, positioning Western North Carolina as a leader in the arts.

Opened on October 1, 2011, the 25,000-square-foot museum is located off Main Street in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. BRAHM provides cultural enrichment through exhibitions, educational programs, and activities that celebrate both the arts and the heritage of Southern Appalachia. The permanent collection of more than 600 works includes pieces by Elliott Daingerfield, Maud Gatewood, Elizabeth Bradford, Mark Hewitt, and other American impressionist and post-impressionist artists.

Open year-round, BRAHM welcomes 24,000 visitors annually, free of charge, to experience 25 changing exhibitions and robust outreach programming in schools, daycares, and senior centers across the region.

For more information, please visit blowingrockmuseum.org.