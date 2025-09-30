AppleFEST at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market – Saturday, October 4th

Boone, NC – The Watauga County Farmers’ Market will celebrate the height of apple season with AppleFEST on Saturday, October 4th. Located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in Boone, this bustling market with nearly 60 local vendors runs from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. every Saturday through November. This community tradition highlights the bounty of local orchards and the flavors of fall with fresh cider samples, an apple press experience, and the annual Apple Pie Contest.

A highlight of the day will be the on-site apple press, where visitors can watch apples transformed into cider the old-fashioned way. Cider samples will be provided, and guests are invited to bring a jar if they would like to press some cider of their own to take home. While cider itself will not be sold, cider apples will be available for purchase from local growers Moretz Mountain Orchard and Deal Orchards.

The Apple Pie Contest invites bakers of all levels to showcase their skills. Contest entries must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. Pies will be judged by a panel of local culinary heroes in four categories: flavor, appearance, creativity, and best overall. Winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m., with prizes awarded in each category.

“AppleFEST is one of our most beloved traditions and we are beyond excited for its return after last year’s cancellation due to the hurricane,” said Michelle Dineen, Market Director. “The apple press and pie contest bring the harvest to life in a hands-on way, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and support the orchards that keep this heritage thriving.”

In addition to AppleFEST activities, the Farmers’ Market will feature its full range of offerings, including locally grown produce, meats, baked goods, handmade crafts, live music and kid’s activities.

Event Details:

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Pie entries due by 10:00 a.m. | Contest awards at 11:30 a.m.

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Pie entries due by 10:00 a.m. | Contest awards at 11:30 a.m. Location: Watauga County Farmers’ Market – Horn in the West, Boone, NC



The Watauga County Farmers’ Market invites the community to gather, taste, and celebrate the season at AppleFEST.

About Watauga County Farmers’ Market: The Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974! Each Saturday from May through November you will find a vibrant hub of local produce, artisanal goods, and community spirit in the parking lot at the Daniel Boone Park located near downtown Boone, NC. It’s a place where residents and visitors come together to celebrate the flavors of the region and support local farmers and artisans. AppleFEST is just one of the many exciting events that take place throughout the year. For more information, please visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org