LETTER: The theater of the absurd.



Written by: Craig Dudley

If you believe what you were taught in public schools, and accept much of what the dominant media present, you are misinformed, at best. A famous American writer said something to the effect of: where you get your paycheck informs others of your opinion.

At least a third of the country gets its rice bowl filled by government and so the nightly ‘news’ satisfies them into silence with expectations of continuing paychecks. Then of course there’s Napoleon’s quote about how the victor writes the history which may, or may not, have any resemblance to actual reality.

We, the empire, are always right. you knew that which is why you know its OK for us to involve ourselves in China vs Taiwan but we’d have to go apoplectic if China did the same in Cuba. Don’t accept that? Read about the Cuban missile crisis of sixty two. We, the empire and its citizens are always morally justified and anyone who opposes our actions is wrong, but you knew that also. Israel never lies while Iran always does, is the mantra. These are the echoes of our land proclaiming our superiority to everyone else.

Where are the Christians around the world who are silent in the face of the ongoing genocide? Oh, they excuse it because they suspect Jesus is coming soon and they have to assist in that arrival by supporting Israel as if the Supreme Being would need your help. Where’s the outrage? What about the biblical warning about false Jews. Where are the equivalence these days of Martin Luther, Martin Luther King, pastor Niemoeller. Christians who stand and speak about current visible events disregarding some other expectation not yet visible like tomorrow’s bread.

Gaza makes Dachau and Auschwitz pale in comparison. Just before ww two America turned away boatloads of Jews escaping Europe who also were refused at every port they tried, including Cuba, and then had to return to Europe. Who did we choose to make international pariahs for less, than what this empire has done. The empire sabotages itself in many ways, but one salient problem is it believes its own propaganda which isn’t reality.

Our political system presents the illusion of political parties presenting goals and pursuing them, while in back rooms the policy is always war, that we vote against and get more of every time anyway. Never any meaningful change arrives.

The United States of America isn’t and never was a democracy. It’s a democratic republic so check your encyclopedia for the definitions of the differences. The constitution doesn’t say your vote will change the bill. It says your vote may change the one who votes on that bill, who has no legal requirement to pay you any mind, as it were.

This country has been at war in one form or another from first contact till wounded knee. We were fighting Indians and Mexicans until then in large and small conflicts. Then we had the Spanish war followed by the first world war with lots of side adventures into south and central America. Don’t forget when the American army was in eastern Russia or American navy in china and more. Hearst created the Spanish war. Britain and colonel house encouraged our first world war experience and Roosevelt did his best to make ww two arrive.

We make noise about how ‘peaceful’ we are, while in the process of shooting ‘enemies’.

Our eighty year military fever has been destroying the country and large parts of the world. We thump our chest like a silver back ape thinking world conditions are as they were in 1965 but in reality we’ve been rip van winkle. Our military hasn’t kept up with trends, recruitment, equipment and development. We, the empire, have become what we were fighting just as Israel is now. A few days ago RFK jr testified before congress that approximately eighty percent of our ‘youths’ are unfit for military service.

We’ve been hearing about Russian tanks rolling into Europe for eighty years, Iran getting the bomb for forty, and China assaulting Taiwan, since Quemoy in the early fifties, but I’ve yet to see any of it. We have thrown a bunch of small countries against the wall and bankrupted ourselves in the process, not to mention becoming what we said we were fighting against.

Imagine some near future in which, after our oncoming financial collapse, we are occupied by a foreign army that treats us the way we treated the Germans after the forty’s emergency. Don’t have an idea how that was, aside from a vague belief? Do some simple searches and discover our potential future.

Majorities are never right. They’re only a larger group and usually quite bovine like.

We can’t afford to keep doing what we’ve been doing.