Bound for Adventures and River Riders Announce Acquisition of Hawksnest Adventures to Expand Multi-State Adventure Portfolio

Seven Devils, NC, Bound for Adventure is excited to announce the acquisition of Hawksnest Adventures, a premier outdoor recreation destination located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. This addition marks a significant milestone for the organization, which now proudly operates as a three-brand company alongside River Riders and Wilderness Voyageurs.

This strategic expansion strengthens Bound for Adventures’ position as a leading provider of outdoor experiences across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Hawksnest Adventures brings a dynamic range of activities, including one of the largest snow tubing parks in the US, ziplining, and seasonal outdoor attractions, complementing the diverse adventure offerings already provided by River Riders and Wilderness Voyageurs.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Hawksnest Adventures into our family of brands,” said Matt Knott, CEO of Bound for Adventure and founder of River Riders we know today. “Hawksnest has built an incredible reputation for delivering high-quality, memorable outdoor experiences, and their team shares our passion for adventure, guest service, and innovation. Together, we are expanding our ability to connect more people with the outdoors in meaningful ways.”

Located in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains outside of Boone, NC, only 35 miles from the highest point in the Eastern US, Hawksnest Adventures has become a staple destination for family-friendly adventure and winter recreation in North Carolina, and across the Southeast. Known for its expansive snow tubing operation and zipline courses, the addition of Hawksnest allows Bound for Adventure to broaden its seasonal offerings and geographic reach.

As part of the acquisition, guests can expect continued excellence in service, expanded adventure across all three brands, and new opportunities to explore unique destinations under one unified vision. Each brand will maintain its distinct identity while benefiting from shared resources, operational expertise, and a collective commitment to safety and environmental stewardship.

This announcement follows the successful merger with Wilderness Voyageurs, further reinforcing the company’s growth strategy and dedication to becoming a premier outdoor adventure platform in the eastern United States.