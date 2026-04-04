STEAM Fun at Playhouse BuildFest Saturday April 18th at Watauga High School

BOONE, N.C. –”It’s the best day of the year!” The Children’s Playhouse presents Playhouse BuildFest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18th at Watauga High School. Admission is free, but families are encouraged to sign up in advance at goplayhouse.org for fastest entry.

The nonprofit children’s museum is also still seeking more volunteers and cardboard box donations to make the day safe and fun. Volunteers can register online at https://goplayhouse.org/volunteerbuildfest.

This will be the 11th BuildFest. As one parent wrote on the survey, “To quote my oldest, ‘Buildfest is like, the coolest ever because it has like, science and building and cardboard city!’ and ‘This is the best day of the year!’” Playhouse Executive Director Kathy Parham says, “My favorite BuildFest quote ever is the kid who was overheard telling his mom, ‘When I die, this is where I want to go!’”

Aimed at kids aged 2 to 12, Playhouse BuildFest offers hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities and engaging demonstrations. Activities for babies and toddlers are offered in the Children’s Council Family Resource Village, an area within BuildFest that will focus on families, providing resources for parents/caregivers, a quiet “Calm Down Corner” space for sensory overload.

Returning to BuildFest will be favorites like Cardboard City for big kids and Tiny Town for kids under 5, robots with the Watauga High School Robotics team, Touch a Truck outside and lots of scientific exploration with hands-on activities from the Appalachian State University anthropology, art, architecture, astronomy, chemistry, biology, education, forensic sciences, geology, health sciences, information technology, and physics departments. The physics department will put on an Amazing Science Show at 1:15 p.m.

Magic shows by Shane Hillman will also leave kids gobsmacked.

“It’s a day when the community comes together to spark wonder and joy in kids,” explains Parham. “We are so grateful to the over 200 volunteers and thirty plus donors who help us make it happen.”

Pizza and snacks will be available on a donation basis in the cafeteria from 11:30-1:00. The Cardinal and La Monarca food trucks will also have food available for purchase in the parking lot.

Sponsors help keep BuildFest free and support scholarship memberships and educational programs year round at The Children’s Playhouse. This year’s event is supported by 30 local businesses which are listed on the website. The top Rocket sponsors are: Boone Coworking, Greene Construction, La Monarca, Maymead, Moltox, OP Smiles, Ray’s Weather, & Rezvani Property Group. The Skyscraper sponsors are: Bluebird Pediatric Dentistry, Boone Rent All, ECRS, and the Cardinal.

About North Carolina Science Festival

Founded in 2010, the North Carolina Science Festival is the first statewide science festival in the United States. Through a series of community-based events each April (hosted by schools, colleges, libraries, museums, parks, businesses, and other local organizations), the Festival celebrates the economic, educational, and cultural impacts of science in North Carolina. It is an initiative of Morehead Planetarium & Science Center at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For more information, please visit ncscifest.org.

About The Children’s Playhouse

The Children’s Playhouse is a non-profit children’s museum founded in 2002 and is located at 400 Tracy Circle, Boone. The Children’s Playhouse builds community by engaging children from birth to age 8 in educational play while offering friendly support to parents and caregivers. Stimulating arts and science-based programs, enticing play areas and exhibits, and informative parenting resources all support this mission.