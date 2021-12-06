Beech Mountain Ski Patrol Base Named in Honor of Longtime Patroller Gil Adams

By Nathan Ham

Gil Adams experienced a little bit of everything during his 50 years at Beech Mountain Ski Resort. The longtime ski patroller was honored on Saturday as the resort named the new ski patrol building after him.

Adams joined the National Ski Patrol in 1970 and spend his entire 50-year career at Beech Mountain. He took over the patrol director’s position in 1982, a position he held for over 38 years until his retirement after last ski season.

“I have had the distinct honor of patrolling with Gil for all of his 50 years. Some of my best ski days were spent with Gil Adams, from our first cup of coffee in the morning to making runs in all kinds of ski weather conditions,” said Mike Ohlson. “Gil’s true love was and continues to be skiing and ski patrolling, making the mountain safe for our customers and taking care of the injured.”

During his career, Adams had to deal with everything from a woman giving birth at the resort to a tragic skiing death on the slopes.

Ryan Costin, who took over as Beech Mountain Resort’s General Manager, was extremely appreciative of what all of the ski patrol members have done for the resort, especially Gil.

“I have been extremely fortunate. Gil has been a mentor to me professionally and personally. Having the opportunity to be here and be able to give back a small part of what Gil gave to us has helped us continue on a path to a successful future,” Costin said. “I want to thank all of the patrollers that are here today, without your commitment we wouldn’t be able to do the type of improvements that we have been doing the last few years.”

Adams spoke briefly to the crowd and acknowledged just how much the resort had impacted his life. Adams said that his parents bought property on the mountain back when it first opened as a resort and he was skiing on Beech Mountain the first year it opened.

“Something that Ryan told me a long time ago that meant a lot to me was he wanted this place to be a place he would like to come to and visit. They have made it an enjoyable place to visit and great conditions to ski on. He and I have been friends for a long time and I am very honored to be here for the naming of this patrol building. I’m so thankful for all of those people that have shown up. Our ski patrol has been a family from way back,” Adams said. “I am very honored to have my name put on this building.”

Costin and Richard Yerchek, a member of the National Ski Patrol Board of Directors, each presented Adams with a plaque for his service to the ski patrol and the Beech Mountain community.

Several ski patrollers past and present that served with Gil Adams returned for the special occasion on Saturday.

Around 100 people were on hand for Saturday’s event.

Michael Stanford, Director of the Beech Mountain Ski Patrol

Richard Yercheck, member of the National Ski Patrol Board of Directors.

Yercheck presents a plaque to Gil Adams.

Mike Ohlson, ski patroller and friend of Gil Adams.

Ryan Costin, General Manager of Beech Mountain Resort.

Costin presented a plaque to Gil Adams.











Ryan Costin, Mike Ohlson, Gil Adams and Randy Yerchek.







Ski patrol members past and present.

Gil Adams stands next to the sign naming the base after him.

Inside the ski patrol building.

