Calling all Skiers and Snowboarders: Casting Crew Seeks Extras in Production Filmed at Appalachian Ski Mtn.

Appalachian Ski Mtn. on November 24, which was the opening day for the ski season.

By Harley Nefe

A group of filmmakers are accepting local applications for extras in a movie being filmed at Appalachian Ski Mtn. on December 13 and 14. Experienced skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to apply and enjoy two days of fun on the slopes while being background talent.

The production being filmed in Blowing Rock is an upcoming romantic comedy titled “The Other Zoe,” which revolves around Zoe Miller, a super smart college sophomore who is uninterested in romantic love. She has her life turned upside down when Zack, the most popular boy in college, gets amnesia and mistakes Zoe for his girlfriend.

The feature film will be directed by Sara Zandieh and produced by William Bindley, Mike Karz, Matt Luber, Lena Roklin, and Matthew Tabak. The Casting Director Chad Darnell of CDC Extras Casting is looking to fill some spots on the set.

The production will be filmed entirely on the slope, and no interior shots are planned. Therefore, the extras cast in the movie will be skiing and snowboarding on the mountain.

The production has a mandatory implemented vaccination policy. As a result, proof of vaccination will be required as well as a COVID-19 test the day prior to working, which will be provided by the production crew on December 10 at the resort.

Compensation for extras will be $100 for 10 hours of work plus $30 a day if personal ski/snowboard equipment is brought. An additional $50 will be given for folks attending the COVID-19 test.

To apply, please email two recent photos of yourself as well as photos of your equipment to [email protected] along with the following information:

Name Email Phone number Height, weight, and all sizes City you currently live in Confirmation you are vaccinated If snowboarding or skiing – which type

The subject line should be BOONE/ BLOWING ROCK HIGH COUNTRY EXTRAS.

Follow the casting page at facebook.com/cdcextrascasting for updates.

