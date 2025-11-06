Announcing FloydFest 26~Daydream, July 22-26, 2026; Tedeschi Trucks Band, My Morning Jacket, Stephen Wilson Jr., Lukas Nelson to Headline – Tickets on Sale Now with ‘Early-Bird’ Pricing

CHECK, VA – November 6, 2025 — Never-before-offered, limited-time ‘Early-Bird’ ticket pricing, paired with arguably the strongest initial lineup in the festival’s two-decade-plus history, top Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Production’s Nov. 6 announcement of FloydFest 26~Daydream, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier, award-winning, summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 22 to 26, 2026, at its home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Tickets are on sale now on the completely redesigned FloydFest.com.

ARTISTS —

Daydream’s powerful quartet of 2026 headliners — GRAMMY Award-winning rock-and-soul juggernaut Tedeschi Trucks Band, rock-and-roll cultural legends My Morning Jacket, songcraft-alchemist Stephen Wilson Jr. and GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Lukas Nelson — dominate the initial lineup announcement, and serve as a powerful representation of both Across-the-Way’s brand of purposeful programming, as well as the company’s dedication to delivering artists who top its patrons’ annual request lists.

The strengths of those headliners are buttressed by a remarkable offering of additional artists on 2026’s initial announcement: Larkin Poe, The Word (Ft. Robert Randolph, John Medeski, & North Mississippi Allstars), Andy Frasco & The U.N., Amble, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Creekers, Penelope Road, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Lespecial, MT Jones, Cruz Contreras & The Black Lillies, Coyote Island, Johnny Mullenax, Isaac Hadden and Music Road Co, with many more to be announced.

The second round of lineup additions for FloydFest 26~Daydream is coming soon, with even more to follow over the next few months. All artists on the initial announce (and all subsequent announces) can be discovered and explored via extensive bios, links and playlists at https://floydfest.com/lineup/, as well as listened to on a special FloydFest 26~Daydream Spotify Playlist: https://tinyurl.com/FF26Playlist.

TICKETS —

For the first-time ever, Across-the-Way Productions launches with ‘Early-Bird’ ticket pricing, available for one week only, beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6 and ending as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 13. ‘Early-Bird’ prices are lower than all of FloydFest 2025’s prices (plus much of the year before), plus paired with lower ticket fees, to boot. Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 14, Tier 1 pricing will begin (again with lower fees) for all remaining tickets. To note, Across-the-Way Productions does not place caps on ‘Early-Bird’ tickets, so it’s highly possible that some ticket-types will sell out in the first week.

Patrons are encouraged to secure tickets now for FloydFest 26~Daydream by visiting either www.floydfest.com or https://aftontickets.com/floydfest26daydream. Following the increase to Tier 1 pricing on Nov. 14, the Tier 2 increase is set for March 1, 2026, with the third and final move to Tier 3 pricing scheduled for July 1, 2026, if tickets remain.



New for 2026, FloydFest features a few new ticket-types, most notably the highly-requested return of the ‘Park & Camp Pass (20’x20’),’ plus the new ‘FloydFest VIP Glamp-Camp Bundle Package’ and ‘ADA Park & Camp Pass (20’x20’).’

FloydFest’s Glamp-Camp Program continues to be one of the quickest offerings to sellout annually, and this year it expands with a limited number of VIP Glamp-Camp Bundle Packages, thoughtfully placed in a new VIP Glamp-Camp Village in VIP World. Learn more about both GA and VIP Glamp-Camp Packages by visiting https://floydfest.com/glamping/.

Building on their successful introduction for FloydFest 2025, Hotel Travel Packages return for FloydFest 26~Daydream, with accommodation options at the iconic & historic Hotel Roanoke (VIP) and the modern & plush SpringHill Suites Roanoke (GA). FloydFest Hotel Travel Packages are available paired with either (2) 5-Day GA tickets or (2) 5-Day VIP tickets for FloydFest 26~Daydream, and include a five-night hotel stay (and all associated hotel amenities), roundtrip shuttle transportation to and from the festival Wednesday through Sunday, plus (2) FloydFest Merchandise Bundles. A limited number of GA & VIP Hotel Travel Packages are available, so act fast to claim this new boutique offering on FloydFest.com or https://aftontickets.com/floydfest26daydream.

INFO —

FloydFest.com is now fully updated for FloydFest 26~Daydream — visit the site to find:

• Brand-new and expanded FAQs: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A Site Map, which will be regularly updated throughout the season: https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 26~Daydream: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The evolving lineup, artist information, playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Rules, a packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Glamping info: https://floydfest.com/glamping/

• Hotel Travel Package info: https://floydfest.com/hotel-travel-packages/

• Outdoor Adventure info: https://floydfest.com/outdoor-adventure/

• Children’s Universe info: https://floydfest.com/childrens-universe/

• ‘Other Cool Stuff’ info: https://floydfest.com/other-cool-stuff/

• New merch for FloydFest 26~Daydream: https://shop.presspressmerch.com/collections/floydfest

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 26~Daydream: https://tinyurl.com/FF26Playlist

• Plus: Access to customer service, booking contacts, vendor info, volunteer info … and more!

“It’s amazing that we are here, ready to start the journey home to FloydFest once again,” said John McBroom, FloydFest co-owner and CEO, and owner of FestivalPark. “We appreciate your love, trust and willingness to be part of the ride. As we continue to gather and find our ever-evolving home on the mountain, we are honored that you are here. Whether you have been part of the family for years or are just finding us for the first time … welcome. Daydream(ing) at FestivalPark is a constant pastime at certain parts of the day throughout the year. The western sky has an allure that can captivate and take you far, far away and bring you home all in the same viewing. Just like the music that emanates from the hills and valleys lets us dance back to a sacred place that renews the spirit. We hope the daydreams and anticipation for next July will only bring joy as we look towards being back with the music, magic and mountains, once again.”

As always, FloydFest includes vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest takes place at FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. For more information, visit https://floydfest.com/ or email info@floydfest.com. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest26daydream for a direct link to tickets. Stay informed on all-things FloydFest by signing up for FloydFest’s E-Blast Newsletters & Text Club via https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily, and by interacting with FloydFest on social-media: https://www.facebook.com/FloydFestVA, https://www.instagram.com/floydfestva, https://x.com/floydfestand https://www.tiktok.com/@floydfest_va.