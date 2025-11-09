Winter Weather Advisory until 7am on Tuesday

Provided by: National Weather Service

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY

Mixed precipitation is expected tonight. Periods of snow expected Monday and Monday night. A light glaze of ice possibly Sunday night. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches through Monday night, with higher amounts along the mountain tops.

Winds may be gusting as high as 45 mph.

The advisory is for Ashe and Watauga Counties.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes.