High Country Radio’s  “HIGHWAY 106.1 & 102.3” Announces Major Lineup Changes — Bill Fisher Returns to Morning Drive; New Country-Connected Host to Power the Drive Home

Bill Fisher, Morning show host on The Highway 106.1 & 102.3. Photo submitted.

Boone, NC — WMMY Highway 106.1 & 102.3 has announced significant changes to its daily lineup aimed at deepening community connection and delivering unparalleled access to the biggest names in country music. Beginning in January, radio legend Bill Fisher returned to the airwaves to host the morning show, and Megan Marie, an experienced radio professional with extensive ties to the country music industry will anchor the afternoon drive, bringing exclusive interviews and artist access to listeners. Local favorite, Aidan Riley, has moved to the mid-day shift to bring today’s best Country to your lunch break.

Aidan Riley – Weekdays from 10 – 2 on The Highway 106.1 and 102.3. Photo submitted.

“We’re thrilled to bring Bill Fisher back to mornings, on one of our stations again,” said Erica Lackey, GM at High Country Radio. “Bill is a local institution — he knows our community, our stories, and how to start the day with warmth, wit, and authenticity. His return reinforces our commitment to hometown personality-driven radio, so you can keep listening local, even while he’s in sunny semi-retirement. As Bill says: ‘Fish is back – sort of’.”

Late afternoons will be reimagined to serve country fans and commuters alike. Megan on the Radio, a seasoned broadcaster with deep relationships across Nashville and the country music scene, will take the drive-time slot. With established artist connections, Megan Marie will deliver live interviews and exclusive content from major touring artists.

Megan Marie on the drive home, weekdays from 3 – 7 on The Highway 106.1 and 102.3

“Listeners want more than music — they want stories behind the songs and inside access to the artists they love,” added Erica Lackey. “By pairing Bill’s return in the morning, Aidan in the Afternoon’s lunch shift, with Megan Marie’s industry access in the afternoons, we’re creating a full-day experience that’s both local and uniquely connected to the country music world.”

Lineup highlights:

Morning Show: Bill Fisher — Weekdays, 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM Local news, community features, and Fish’s signature storytelling.

Mid-Day: Aidan Riley – Weekdays, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Giveaways, local content,

Afternoon Drive: Megan Marie — Weekdays, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM The best new country, interviews with country artists, entertainment news, tour coverage, and more.



Listeners can expect interactive segments, contests, live remotes, and special events tied to the new programming.