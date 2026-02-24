App State’s inaugural Conway Scholars: 42 students shaping the future of health care

The 42 App State nursing students who compose the university’s inaugural class of Conway Scholars are pictured with Dr. Tammy Haley, professor in and chair of the Department of Nursing, far right in the first row, and Dr. Sarah Martin, assistant professor in the Department of Nursing and director of App State’s Bachelor of Science in nursing program, far left in the first row, in the Levine Hall of Health Sciences — home to App State’s Beaver College of Health Sciences. At a fall 2025 event hosted by the Beaver College to honor the scholars, each scholar received a special lapel pin from the Bedford Falls Foundation that identifies them as a Conway Scholar. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

BOONE, N.C. — This fall, 42 aspiring health care providers have been named as Appalachian State University’s inaugural class of Conway Scholars. The students, who are enrolled in App State’s pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program, receive scholarship support funded by a significant commitment from the Bedford Falls Foundation.

The Conway Scholars are named in recognition of the Bedford Falls Foundation’s founder and trustee, Bill Conway Jr., and his late wife, Joanne Barkett Conway, who have dedicated millions of dollars to addressing the critical shortage of qualified nurses nationwide.

“Empowered by this scholarship, our inaugural Conway Scholars are poised to achieve their professional goals and make a lasting difference in communities across North Carolina — through the care they will provide to countless patients and families at health systems, physician practices, care facilities and community-based clinics,” said Dr. Marie Huff, dean of the Beaver College of Health Sciences.

2025–26 Conway Scholar Landon Johnson, an App State senior nursing major from Boone. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

Empowering future health care providers

App State’s Conway Scholarship is opening doors for nursing majors, providing students the support they need to advance their education, gain essential clinical experience and enter the field with confidence.

Landon Johnson, a senior nursing major from Boone, shared the impact the scholarship has had on his educational journey.

“When I was 7 years old, my father had a stroke that left him paralyzed and bedridden. Shortly after, my mother’s health began to decline as well, and finances have been tight ever since,” said Johnson.

By helping to alleviate the financial burden of his studies, Johnson said his Conway Scholarship has allowed him to more deeply immerse himself in the nursing program’s curriculum and clinical experiences.

The Conway Scholars program at App State offers support to students from North Carolina who demonstrate financial need, with the option for annual renewal.

In addition to providing scholarship funding for nursing students at App State, contributions from the Bedford Falls Foundation also underwrite multiple other nursing program components focused on improving student success, including mental health first aid training — teaching students how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders — peer mentor programs, conference travel and professional development.

Dr. Marie Huff, dean of App State’s Beaver College of Health Sciences, addresses the university’s inaugural class of Conway Scholars during a September event held in the Levine Hall of Health Sciences on App State’s Boone campus. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

“The support provided by the Bedford Falls Foundation goes far beyond assisting nursing students with the cost of tuition,” said Dr. Tammy Haley, chair of the Department of Nursing, at an event hosted by the Beaver College this fall to honor the inaugural class of Conway Scholars. “By funding opportunities across the program, the Bedford Falls Foundation is fostering the holistic development of our students, ensuring they are amply prepared to excel in their future careers.”

App State’s 2025–26 Conway Scholars

Adekemi Adekanle, a senior from Greensboro

Chelsey Arney, a junior from Taylorsville

Tiffany Baity, a senior from Davie County

Mallory Blevins, a senior from High Point

Scarlett Browne, a junior from Winston-Salem

Stephanie Bueno-Chiquito, a junior from Mocksville

Alexandra Butters, a senior from Charlotte

Gavin Christian, a senior from Sanford

Avery Collins, a junior from Advance

Maggie Ruth Combs, a junior from Boone

Rylee Councill, a junior from Boone

Eric Danner, a senior from Lexington

Carter Diggs, a senior from Gastonia

Abby Everhart, a senior from Lexington

Tatum Forbis, a senior from Raleigh

Natalie Fox, a junior from Wilmington

Peyton Francis, a junior from Camden

Jazmine George, a senior from Garner

Abigail Greene, a junior from Rutherford County

Daxton Greer, a junior from Morganton

Emma Greffeuille, a senior from Pittsboro

Colt Henderson, a senior from Elkin

Grace Hill, a senior from Morganton

Ella Irving, a senior from Boone

Landon Johnson, a senior from Boone

Kevin Lenh, a junior from Raleigh

Ella McSwain, a senior from Shelby

Hannah Meeks, a junior from Concord

Miriam Middlesworth, a junior from Charlotte

Brianna Montanez, a junior from Winston-Salem

Alexis Ponce, a senior from Charlotte

Leslye Resendiz-Muñoz, a junior from Kenly

Lila Rhodes, a senior from Browns Summit

Elise Richards, a senior from Forest City

Addison Sharpe, a junior from Mount Pleasant

Bronwyn Sloop, a junior from Elkin

Makayla Stillwell, a junior from Mooresville

Leilani Tolliver, a senior from Sneads Ferry

Olivia Whitley, a senior from Monroe

Lilly Wyland, a junior from Laurinburg

Maggie Zheng, a senior from Raleigh

Anna Wai, a junior from Charlotte