App State’s inaugural Conway Scholars: 42 students shaping the future of health care

BOONE, N.C. — This fall, 42 aspiring health care providers have been named as Appalachian State University’s inaugural class of Conway Scholars. The students, who are enrolled in App State’s pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program, receive scholarship support funded by a significant commitment from the Bedford Falls Foundation.
The Conway Scholars are named in recognition of the Bedford Falls Foundation’s founder and trustee, Bill Conway Jr., and his late wife, Joanne Barkett Conway, who have dedicated millions of dollars to addressing the critical shortage of qualified nurses nationwide.
“Empowered by this scholarship, our inaugural Conway Scholars are poised to achieve their professional goals and make a lasting difference in communities across North Carolina — through the care they will provide to countless patients and families at health systems, physician practices, care facilities and community-based clinics,” said Dr. Marie Huff, dean of the Beaver College of Health Sciences.
Empowering future health care providers
App State’s Conway Scholarship is opening doors for nursing majors, providing students the support they need to advance their education, gain essential clinical experience and enter the field with confidence.
Landon Johnson, a senior nursing major from Boone, shared the impact the scholarship has had on his educational journey.
“When I was 7 years old, my father had a stroke that left him paralyzed and bedridden. Shortly after, my mother’s health began to decline as well, and finances have been tight ever since,” said Johnson.
By helping to alleviate the financial burden of his studies, Johnson said his Conway Scholarship has allowed him to more deeply immerse himself in the nursing program’s curriculum and clinical experiences.
The Conway Scholars program at App State offers support to students from North Carolina who demonstrate financial need, with the option for annual renewal.
In addition to providing scholarship funding for nursing students at App State, contributions from the Bedford Falls Foundation also underwrite multiple other nursing program components focused on improving student success, including mental health first aid training — teaching students how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders — peer mentor programs, conference travel and professional development.
“The support provided by the Bedford Falls Foundation goes far beyond assisting nursing students with the cost of tuition,” said Dr. Tammy Haley, chair of the Department of Nursing, at an event hosted by the Beaver College this fall to honor the inaugural class of Conway Scholars. “By funding opportunities across the program, the Bedford Falls Foundation is fostering the holistic development of our students, ensuring they are amply prepared to excel in their future careers.”
App State’s 2025–26 Conway Scholars
- Adekemi Adekanle, a senior from Greensboro
- Chelsey Arney, a junior from Taylorsville
- Tiffany Baity, a senior from Davie County
- Mallory Blevins, a senior from High Point
- Scarlett Browne, a junior from Winston-Salem
- Stephanie Bueno-Chiquito, a junior from Mocksville
- Alexandra Butters, a senior from Charlotte
- Gavin Christian, a senior from Sanford
- Avery Collins, a junior from Advance
- Maggie Ruth Combs, a junior from Boone
- Rylee Councill, a junior from Boone
- Eric Danner, a senior from Lexington
- Carter Diggs, a senior from Gastonia
- Abby Everhart, a senior from Lexington
- Tatum Forbis, a senior from Raleigh
- Natalie Fox, a junior from Wilmington
- Peyton Francis, a junior from Camden
- Jazmine George, a senior from Garner
- Abigail Greene, a junior from Rutherford County
- Daxton Greer, a junior from Morganton
- Emma Greffeuille, a senior from Pittsboro
- Colt Henderson, a senior from Elkin
- Grace Hill, a senior from Morganton
- Ella Irving, a senior from Boone
- Landon Johnson, a senior from Boone
- Kevin Lenh, a junior from Raleigh
- Ella McSwain, a senior from Shelby
- Hannah Meeks, a junior from Concord
- Miriam Middlesworth, a junior from Charlotte
- Brianna Montanez, a junior from Winston-Salem
- Alexis Ponce, a senior from Charlotte
- Leslye Resendiz-Muñoz, a junior from Kenly
- Lila Rhodes, a senior from Browns Summit
- Elise Richards, a senior from Forest City
- Addison Sharpe, a junior from Mount Pleasant
- Bronwyn Sloop, a junior from Elkin
- Makayla Stillwell, a junior from Mooresville
- Leilani Tolliver, a senior from Sneads Ferry
- Olivia Whitley, a senior from Monroe
- Lilly Wyland, a junior from Laurinburg
- Maggie Zheng, a senior from Raleigh
- Anna Wai, a junior from Charlotte
