Winkler Requests Rezoning of the Green Park Inn to General Business (CZ-GB), Hosts Information Meeting Thursday at the Inn

Written by: Sam Garrett

Steve Irace, the current owner of the Green Park Inn, has been working for months with John Winkler to complete the sale of the historic property to Winkler Properties. After a few more details are solidified, due diligence will be completed and closing will tentatively occur during the first quarter of 2025.

A public meeting is being held at the Green Park Inn on January 9, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. The primary topic is Winkler’s request to the Town of Blowing Rock to change the zoning from multi-family to conditional zoning – general business.

The rezoning would allow implementation of the following broad plan for renovations to the Green Park Inn:

Demolish and remove the south section built in the 1920s

Demolish and remove the golf wing built in the 1950s

Renovate the historic original structure and retain around 40 lodging rooms

Construct 12 condominiums

Construct eight duplex units

During the public meeting, Winkler wants to hear thoughts and concerns about the proposed changes to the Green Park Inn. Then, the rezoning request will be submitted to the town’s planning board before potentially advancing to the town council for a vote as early as February.

Buying the Green Park Inn was originally the idea and vision of Gene Irace, Steve’s older brother.

“I am proud that my brother Gene, Lorry and I saved the Green Park in 2010,” said Irace. “I am excited that Winkler will keep the historic core of the property.”

According to Irace, the original part of the hotel stands as it was built.

“I always saw the Green Park as a national treasure,” said Irace. “I have done what I can for it and it’s time for a new pair of hands to take it to the next steps.”

Winkler is that set of hands.

“I cannot think of a more capable person to do this,” said Irace. “I believe John Winkler will take care of the Green Park.”

Irace has enjoyed saving the Green Park and getting to know and being a part of the Blowing Rock community.

“I will continue to visit the friends I have made the last fifteen years,” said Irace. “Maybe John will give me a room.”

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can send written comments to Planning Board, P.O. Box 47, Blowing Rock, NC, 28605. Plans for the proposed development are available for public inspection at Town Hall during normal business hours.

