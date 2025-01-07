Watauga Economic Development Commission Opens December 2024 Business Snapshot Survey; Submit by January 10th

As tracking of real-time conditions for local businesses recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Helene continues, the Watauga County Economic Development Commission has opened its reporting window for its December 2024 Business Snapshot Report.

Businesses are encouraged to fill out survey data by using the link below. The survey is open from Thursday, January 2nd at 12:00PM – Friday, January 10th at 4:30PM.

Watauga EDC: Watauga Business Snapshot Survey – December 2024

This month’s survey also contains a short segment related to business performance and customer traffic around the Christmas holiday period.

The establishment of these monthly reports provides data on the state of business in Watauga County, with a focus on current concerns, performance toward revenue expectations, and ability to meet staffing needs among its core analysis. Recaps of previous reports from October and November 2024 are available below:

November 2024 Business Snapshot Report

October 2024 Business Snapshot Report

“We sincerely appreciate the businesses in Watauga County taking the time to answer this survey. We know they have a lot on their plates, and taking the time to supply us with this important information will help our efforts tremendously,” said Joe Furman, Director of Economic Development for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The final three months of the year are among the most important to our overall economic performance. We are hopeful the reporting continues to show improvement, but we know that Hurricane Helene’s impacts are diverse across our business categories. The December reporting will give us important data to share with our State legislators and officials as they get closer to the start of the upcoming legislative session.”

The Watauga EDC will conduct this study each month through October 2025. Businesses of all types inside the Watauga County limits are encouraged to participate and can have monthly survey links sent to them directly by sending a request to info@boonechamber.com.

Participants remain anonymous during the process and are only asked to identify their industry for data analysis purposes. Watauga EDC and the Boone Area and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce will use this data in their advocacy to policy makers and elected officials in seeking additional support for relief.

For more information on the Watauga Economic Development Commission, please contact Joe Furman at joe@boonechamber.com.

