Green Park Inn Project Sparks Interest, Debate

Written by: Sam Garrett

The Green Park Inn construction is well underway, with site work begun, golf wing demolition completed and most of the property’s contents donated to local and regional charities to help families affected by Hurricane Helene.

Many people have shared information and misinformation on social media and through traditional media over the last few weeks. We met separately with the property’s new ownership group, Blowing Rock mayor, town officials and members of town council in attempt to put to rest speculation, rumors and ignorance. Though our goal was to gain clarity, some information from town officials was inconsistent.

Donations

A May 22 press release from the new ownership group sent information stated, “The majority of the furniture and fixtures have been donated to local relief organizations that are supporting victims of Hurricane Helene in Western NC and Eastern TN. Individuals in need have been recipients of furniture, doors and windows, kitchen and bathroom fixtures and equipment, bedding, linens, and appliances.”

“It has been wonderful that so much that would have been discarded will help folks that are still hurting from Helene,” said John Winkler, principal of the ownership group.

Donations from the hotel were distributed to High Country Hope and Ovanova among others.

Winkler said the need to help folks in the High Country continues.

“I would encourage everyone to consider supporting these great organizations,” said Winkler.

Construction Timeline

The demolition of the golf wing is near completion. The original timeline projected significant progress on the foundation of the new condominiums in late-May. The recent rain delayed that goal.

“We need to get the condos completed as soon as possible and get them sold,” said Winkler.

According to Winkler, the sale of the condos was a significant part of funding the overall project. The current plan is to have the condos completed between December 2026 and May 2027.’

The demolition of the south end of the Green Park Inn will take place soon so grading can begin in preparation to build The Cottages. The Cottages are expected to be completed in the Fall 2027 or Spring 2028.

The new Green Park Inn is expected to be completed in 2028. With a desire to minimize the length of time condo owners live near a construction zone, the original plan to complete the inn in 2030 has been moved up.

“Folks will not want to live next to construction,” said Winkler.

The challenges to save part of the building have been growing, according to the May 22 press release:

During this process, it has become apparent that the old materials and construction methods would never be able to withstand the test of time and nature. The most problematic issues concern the foundation of the original, three-story hotel. In most places, the building is only supported by stacked stone and locust posts. The owners are continuing to search for ways to work around known and newly discovered structural challenges they have encountered.

Approval to tear down the original structure

The Blowing Rock Town Council approved the conditional use permit for the project unanimously following a motion made by Councilman David Harwood. According to Councilwomen Cat Perry, the motion was to accept the recommendation from town staff with the following conditions:

No sidewalk be required along Green Hill Road and 2) that a density would be allowed of up to six (6) dwelling units per acre for a total of 20 dwelling units The appropriate number of parking spaces be provided based on the particular uses The requirement be waived for 30% of windows and doors be on the first level The requirement that the primary facade (referring to the condo units) not face the street (321)

After significant discussion, the motion was seconded by Councilman Pete Gherini.

Currently, social media is abuzz with debate about whether Blowing Rock Town Council would be required to give a second approval to demolish the “center” section of the Green Park Inn, which is the original structure. Our discussions with town council members and other town officials’ different opinions about what is required moving forward.

“They were transparent in stating that, while preservation is a goal, it may not be fully achievable,” said Councilwoman Cat Perry. “The plans submitted propose a new inn that honors the original in its design and includes the potential to preserve and incorporate elements or materials from the historic building.”

Perry further explained her perspective.

“The intention of the owners was and, as I understand it, still is to save the main part of the building,” said Perry. “However, if that is not feasible, they will tear the building down and build a replica.”

“I believe their intention is still to preserve the original structure if they can,” said Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox.

Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers echoed Fox’s comment.

“They are doing what they can to save the original structure,” said Sellers.

Councilman Pete Gherini included more detail about his thoughts on the project.

“I believe that the new owners will do exactly what they said when they presented to town council – demo and replace the golf wing with new condos, demo the south section and replace with a new structure and renovate the original structure, the center section,” said Gherini.

Councilman David Harwood referenced council records in his comments.

“As reflected in the minutes from the town council meeting, there was extensive discussion about the possibility of preserving the original Green Park Inn,” said Harwood. “Mr. Winkler and his team expressed a clear desire to retain portions of the original structure, but they also acknowledged the significant challenges involved.”

We asked Blowing Rock officials and the new property owners whether additional approvals are required if the original structure cannot be saved.

“No, the new GPI owners are not required to do anything before completing the demolition of all structures,” said Perry. Perry continued, “The only time they would be required to ask Town Council for approval would be if they deviated from the conditions outlined in the conditional use permit.”

“If the new owners determine that they cannot or do not want to renovate the center section, they will come back with a new plan for town council to approve,” said Gherini. “That is what they agreed to.”

“I do not believe we need any additional approval to move forward with our plan,” said Winkler.

The High Country Press research team did not discover any documents related to the requirements placed on the new owners other than the approved motion and the demo permit. The demo permit that was granted by the town on March 10, 2025, is for multiple structures on the entire property with no stipulations. It is included with this article for reference.

Another assertion some social media users and discussion aficionados propose is that it was a forgone conclusion from the start that the entire structure would be demolished.

“At the time of the vote, it was clear that the new owners could not say whether the original structure either could be saved or would be demolished,” said Perry. “However, it was clearly stated by the applicant that, if the structure could not be saved, a replica would be built to replace it. The Council thought this was sufficient in being the best outcome for the inn, given its deteriorated state.”

“If we planned to demo the entire building, we would have had a bulldozer their months ago,” said Will Miller, member of the new ownership group.

“I would not be paying contractors thirty-five dollars an hour to meticulously remove wood from 100 years ago if we planned that,” said Winkler.

“The proposal from the then applicant and now owner evolved as they worked with the town and did more investigation into the property,” said Fox. “Their plan was communicated from the very beginning to do whatever they could to save the original structure.”

“We are still planning on saving part of the original structure – primarily the lobby area on the first floor,” said Winkler.

Interested parties have closely watched the project, prompting communication of a wide range of spirited responses. The Green Park Inn has been part of Blowing Rock for over 130 years and, for many, has been a symbol of Blowing Rock since its beginning.

“I commend John Winkler and his team for taking on such a big endeavor,” said Gherini. “They will do a great job, and it will be good or Blowing Rock.” Sellers concurred.

“It is unquestionably an iconic and cherished part of both the Green Park neighborhood and Blowing Rock’s broader history,” said Harwood.

The new ownership group requests people interested in the project consider two important considerations. First, many historic items and relics from the Green Park Inn were auctioned off over 15 years ago. If anyone has any of these historic, original items, the ownership group is interested in placing them back into the Green Park Inn and potentially purchasing them when appropriate. Second, because the site is currently under construction, unauthorized persons are prohibited from entering the property.

High Country Press will continue to follow this project.